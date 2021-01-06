PD Editorial: Let Windsor voters fill Town Council vacancy

Windsor voters, not four sitting Town Council members, should choose who fills a vacancy on the council. And that special election should happen as soon as possible.

The vacancy is the result of Dominic Foppoli winning the town’s first at-large mayoral race in November. Council terms are four years, and he still had two years left on his at-large seat when he ran for mayor.

Town Council members are split on whether they or voters should choose who serves out those remaining two years. Both options are legal and within the council’s power.

Vacancies like this require balancing competing priorities.

There’s the basic democratic ideal that voters should get to choose their representatives. But how much time remains in a term matters, too. If a council member dies a mere three months into a new term, that’s a lot of time left, bolstering the case for a special election. If the vacancy occurs with only a few months left, an appointment makes more sense. Windsor is in between those extremes.

On the other side of the scale is the cost of a special election. Officials estimate this one would cost up to $85,000.

For Vice Mayor Sam Salmon and Councilwoman Esther Lemus, the cost is worth it. We agree.

But it’s not a slam dunk. Mayor Foppoli and Councilwoman Deborah Fudge aren’t taking an extreme position by arguing for appointment.

If things remain deadlocked, the tie goes to a special election, but one that could happen as late as November. That’s far too long to wait. Several important issues are coming up for discussion and votes, not least the next budget. A tiebreaking vote might become necessary. If the council acts quickly, a special election could happen on May 4.

The situation isn’t just about one vacancy, either. What the council decides could set a precedent.

Windsor is in the process of implementing a geographic district system with staggered elections. Voters elected a mayor and one council member in November. In two years, they will elect council members to represent the other three districts as well as a mayor, because that job has only a two-year term.

Because council members tend to make strong mayoral candidates, the town could wind up with vacancies whenever a new mayor takes office. When that happens, future councils might look to this council’s first decision for guidance.

If the council does push forward with an appointment, it should tread carefully. An appointee who runs in 2022 would have the benefits of incumbency.

There are more than two dozen applicants for Foppoli’s council seat, and they deserve fair consideration. But if the council opts to make an appointment, choosing an applicant who lives in District 3, which elected a representative in November, is the most likely way to ensure an even playing field in 2022.

Barring some redistricting shenanigans or a literal move to a new home, a council member from District 3 couldn’t run for the other seats. At least four applicants live in District 3.

The council also must be transparent in its decision. To its credit, it started off well by posting all the applications on the town website. If there is to be an appointment, public interviews of the applicants should come first.

Holding a special election isn’t a knock on the applicants. We hope many of them would run, so that voters have a strong field from which to choose. But only the council can give Windsor voters that choice.

