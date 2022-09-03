PD Editorial: Let’s find a home for ‘Rasta Charlie’

The new owners of Montgomery Village told Charlie Brown to hit the road.

A reggae-themed statue of Charles Schulz’s cartoon creation has greeted shoppers at Sonoma Outfitters since 2005, first in Railroad Square and for the past eight years at the village. This Charlie Brown has mocha-colored skin, wears a shirt featuring the red, yellow, green color scheme featured on many African national flags, and sports dreadlocks.

The shopping center’s manager says someone complained about “Rasta Charlie.”

Well, if it weren’t for bad luck, Charlie Brown wouldn’t have any luck at all.

He’s perpetually trying to kick a football that gets yanked away at the last second. On the baseball field, he gets knocked out of his socks by line drive after line drive. His kites inevitably get eaten by a tree. His Halloween treat bag is forever filled up with rocks. The little red-haired girl never notices him. Now, he needs a place to live. Good grief.

Debra Knick, a co-owner of Sonoma Outfitters, says people love Rasta Charlie. If the letters piling up in our mailbox are any indication, she is right.

So, if WS Development, the new owners of Montgomery Village, won’t tear up the eviction notice, perhaps someone will offer him a new home.

Rasta Charlie, created by Maria Krahn, was one of 55 statues hand-painted by local artists and displayed around Santa Rosa to commemorate the 55th anniversary of “Peanuts” in 2005. Sixteen were put up for auction, raising $300,000 for art scholarships for local students. Vandals damaged a few, and one was briefly kidnapped, but many — including Rasta Charlie — can still be seen around town, along with colorful statues of Lucy, Snoopy and Woodstock.

Art, even kitschy art, is in the eye of the beholder. So, one critic might say Rasta Charlie is an example of cultural appropriation while someone else sees a whimsical reinterpretation of a beloved comic strip character or an affable tribute to Pan-African culture.

To us, Rasta Charlie is a friendly face we want to keep seeing around town.

