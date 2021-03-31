PD Editorial: Lift the ban on pandemic tax cuts

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

Now that the cheering for the recently passed $1.9 trillion federal spending bill has subsided, one of its provisions has landed with a thud on the California statehouse. The bill forbids state and local governments from passing tax cuts, and that upends California’s plans. Congress should pass a quick fix.

The bill, which was pushed by President Joe Biden as the American Rescue Plan, contains a cornucopia of spending on everything from schools to support for states and localities to the incredibly popular $1,400 direct checks to most Americans.

The bill has some strings, too. The important one in this case forbids states and localities from using the money they receive to offset tax cuts. Democrats wanted to make sure that Republican-controlled states and localities didn’t use federal assistance to pay for tax cuts instead of spending it on pandemic relief and public programs.

The ban also appealed to progressives who wanted to counterbalance another requirement that funds couldn’t be used to pay down unfunded public employee retirement system obligations. No funding pensions, no tax cuts. Notably the ban didn’t apply to tax increases.

But in seeking to stymie Republicans, Democrats in Congress put up a huge barrier to states like California.

Gov. Gavin Newsom and California lawmakers had hoped to help businesses struggling through pandemic shutdowns by aligning state tax law with federal tax law when it comes to the Paycheck Protection Program. PPP was an aid program approved in the early days of the pandemic to help businesses continue paying their employees. It proved so popular that a second round is underway.

Under PPP, businesses took out loans to cover payroll and other qualified expenses. If a business spent the money as intended, the federal government would forgive the loan. (Full disclosure: The Press Democrat’s parent company received a PPP loan.)

The hitch is that forgiven loans are usually taxable. The Internal Revenue Service won’t collect those taxes, but California hasn’t updated its rules yet. Now it might be too late because that would amount to a tax cut. Businesses could owe thousands or hundreds of thousands of dollars in state taxes on pandemic relief that kept people employed.

California, despite running a revenue surplus, is slated to receive $40 billion under the coronavirus relief bill. It isn’t going to send some back so it can pass business tax cuts, even tax cuts that clearly meet the spirit of pandemic relief. A long-shot alternative would be to offset the tax cuts somehow else, but lawmakers aren’t likely to cut funding for parks, teachers or firefighters.

Chalk this up to the law of unintended consequences. Congress prevented some states from passing responsible tax cuts just because other states would pass irresponsible ones. It’s not working out.

Congress should repeal the ban. There’d probably even be bipartisan support for it. Several Republican states already are challenging the ban in court, and now Democrats have seen that blue states like California are getting burned.

That would mean allowing some states to pass tax cuts when the money would probably be better spent on core government services. However, it’s a reasonable trade-off to let responsible states pass things like PPP forgiveness relief.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.