PD Editorial: Lift the shroud from Alvarez search

It’s been more than seven months since Santa Rosa police served a search warrant on City Council member Eddie Alvarez, seizing three cellphones as he departed a public meeting at City Hall.

Police and prosecutors still aren’t saying why. That silence needs to end.

Santa Rosa police say the cellphone seizure, authorized by Superior Court Judge Arthur Wick, is related to a Sept. 25, 2021, homicide outside the Whiskey Tip Bar on Sebastopol Road. Two men seen on a surveillance camera firing handguns in the parking lot were arrested within days and are in jail awaiting trial.

Alvarez, police say, is not a suspect.

But that’s how he was treated. Serving a search warrant on an elected official outside a government building isn’t going to remain secret for long.

Search warrants aren’t supposed to stay secret either. Under state law, search warrants and, at least as important, the affidavits explaining why they are necessary become public records in 10 days — unless they are sealed by a judge acting on a motion to keep the warrant sealed longer. There is no public record that such a motion was made in this case. Yet the affidavit remains sealed.

And Alvarez is left under a cloud, unable to shake perceptions that, despite being cleared by police, he was somehow involved in the slaying.

Days after the City Hall encounter, which was witnessed by two other council members, Alvarez implored police to rethink their aggressive tactics. In an email to then-Chief Ray Navarro, the first-term councilman lamented that getting served with a warrant in public would adversely affect his ability to represent his constituents and their perception of the Santa Rosa Police Department.

The city denied The Press Democrat’s California Public Records Act request for the Jan. 13 email, citing an ongoing investigation and a catchall exception to the law that boils down to claiming the public was better served by not knowing that Alvarez was unhappy about his treatment by police.

As a copy obtained by Staff Writer Andrew Graham shows, the email includes no information about the investigation that wasn’t already public. Alvarez, and all Santa Rosa residents, deserve a better explanation from city officials about why his concerns weren’t shared with the public.

The Press Democrat continues to pursue information justifying the search warrant. After a court hearing in May, Judge Christopher Honigsberg ordered the release of documents confirming the seizure of Alvarez’s phones, but he withheld the investigator’s affidavit and search warrant application, documents that would explain the legal grounds for the search.

A hearing on the newspaper’s motion to unseal the warrant records is set for Sept. 19.

Alvarez was at the Whiskey Tip, a bar in his southwest area district, but says he left before the shooting. One of the victims had previously been arrested in connection with an armed robbery at the Hook, a Santa Rosa cannabis store owned by Alvarez.

There was a crime committed, and Alvarez could be a witness. Indeed, he alerted Navarro that he was at the bar, and police confirm that he spoke with a sergeant investigating the shooting.

Despite this cooperation, city officials withheld an email that should have been made public from Day 1, and authorities are arguing to hide meaningful details of a search warrant. They owe it to the people who pay their salaries — and to Alvarez — to say why an elected official was treated this way.

The secrecy must end now.

