PD Editorial: Listen to fishermen: Skip salmon season

When people call for action that goes against their own short-term interests, something bigger must be at stake. The public should pay attention.

So it is with three associations of West Coast fishermen that have called for a shutdown of this year’s California salmon fishing season. Members of all three associations know that a closure will cost them dearly, but they understand that this year’s pain is the best chance for long-term survival.

The call for a closure comes as the Pacific Fishery Management Council begins its meeting in Seattle to recommend seasonal limits for ocean fisheries. The council’s recommendation, due in April, will go to the National Marine Fisheries Service. Meanwhile. the California Fish and Game Commission will set limits for inland fisheries in May. All of those agencies should heed the fishermen’s request.

Salmon are both oceanic and inland fish. They are born in the headwaters of freshwater streams and migrate to the ocean. After reaching maturity in three or four years, salmon return to their native waters to spawn. The cycle, a marvel of nature, then begins anew.

California’s salmon cycle is dangerously close to being disrupted. The state Department of Fish and Wildlife announced on March 1 that it was projecting the lowest rate of return for fall chinook salmon in the Sacramento River basin since 2009, and the lowest in the Klamath River system since 2017.

Fall chinook are California’s predominant salmon fishery, and this year’s low returns are part of a decadeslong declining trend. Fish and Wildlife Department director Charlton Bonham said that three years of extreme drought have exacerbated the declining trend.

The men and women who fish for salmon, either to support their families or for sport, can see for themselves that there are fewer fish to be caught. Fishermen’s best hope is to give every remaining salmon a chance to spawn, so that the fishery can rebound in future years.

Rebounds can happen. Some come about naturally: Bonham noted that heavy rains in 2010 led to higher numbers of returning salmon in 2012 and 2013. This winter’s abundant rainfall could be good news for salmon — and salmon fishermen — in a few years.

Rebounds can also result from sound fisheries management, including closures when populations decline to crisis levels. A University of British Columbia study found that closures can rebuild fish stocks, eventually allowing harvests to be resumed. The long-term economic gains are five to 11 times the short-term costs, the researchers concluded.

There’s no guarantee that salmon populations will recover. Even if California’s drought eases, salmon face peril at every stage of their journey, from dams that block migration to predation by sea lions and other marine mammals.

But the people who know salmon best and rely on them most — members of the Pacific Coast Federation of Fishermen’s Associations, the Golden Gate Fishermen’s Association and the Northern California Guides and Sportsmen’s Association — say that it’s time for a pause.

It is encouraging that those who will suffer most from a salmon-fishing moratorium grasp the need to avoid a tragedy of the commons. The fishermen are thinking not just of themselves, but of their grandchildren who should find oceans and rivers full of salmon when it’s their turn to take to fish.

