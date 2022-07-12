PD Editorial: Listen to the experts on monkeypox

Even as we cope with the most recent coronavirus surge, another infectious disease has found its way to Sonoma County. This time, it’s monkeypox, a rare viral disease that has been spreading around the globe. More than 8,000 cases have been reported worldwide since mid-May and, as of Monday, public health officials say three cases have been confirmed here. The goal now is to keep it from spreading. Fortunately, monkeypox isn’t as deadly or transmissible as COVID. But the blistering disease can be nasty. Monkeypox spreads through close contact, and while a source of transmission hasn’t been identified, a significant number of recent cases involve men who have sex with men. Public health experts are recommending precautions similar to those for COVID: keep a safe social avoid distance, wash your hands regularly, and keep your hands away from your eyes, nose and mouth. As with the coronavirus, the best defense against monkeypox is listening to the experts.

