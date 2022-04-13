PD Editorial: Look the other way on alternative housing for a few months

California’s housing market is in dire straits when it comes to affordability. Sonoma County officials hope that some flexibility on tiny homes, yurts and other small living options can ease the market pressure. It’s worth a try, at least until the county can make formal changes to the building and zoning code.

Last week, the Board of Supervisors asked county planning staff to look for ways to let some code violations slide when they come to alternative housing on private land. While officials can’t just ignore the law, they can prioritize certain violations over others. With thousands of open cases, there are more than enough to keep inspectors busy.

Obviously genuinely dangerous situations need to be a top priority. Bad wiring that could start a fire, for example, or uncontained human waste spilling mustn’t be ignored. Lesser offenses that are expensive to fix — an insufficient setback, a stair railing at the wrong height or a septic hookup — could fall down the list for a while.

This sort of prioritization wouldn’t be so different from how police choose which crimes to investigate with limited staffing. Murders, sexual assaults and armed robberies get a lot of attention, porch theft not so much.

Following catastrophic wildfires, Santa Rosa allowed residents to live in a trailer or RV while rebuilding a home. That was a similar departure from strict code enforcement. Trailer residents still had to get a building permit, do all the proper hookups and plan for wastewater. The permits expired after completion of the home or two years, whichever came first. Sonoma County implemented similar rules after the 2017 fires and allowed homeowners to rent out accessory structures such as guesthouses and pool houses to fire victims.

If the county takes this approach with housing now in response to a decidedly different sort of emergency, it should be temporary.

Building and zoning laws protect multiple constituencies. They help ensure that homeowners and renters live in safe homes. They provide builders with a baseline of quality. And they protect neighbors from encroachment and disruptive development next door. They let developers and property owners know what is allowed and assure everyone else that nothing else is allowed.

So while it makes sense to temporarily ease up on enforcement, any long-term change to allow affordable, smaller housing options must go through the normal code amendment process. The county has asked planning staff to bring proposed changes forward, and those could come in a few months. Then the public will have a chance to weigh in before the supervisors vote. A robust conversation is essential, even if state laws — new and old — will temper many of the restrictions and permissions that people might want.

County officials also should consider a sunset clause on any significant changes. Test them out with clear metrics that measure whether they actually deliver affordable housing without being too disruptive before making them permanent. It’s always easier to let a failed law expire than to repeal one that has a handful of vocal supporters.

In the meantime, the county, like all of California, needs affordable housing options that might not have fit within the paradigm of single-family neighborhoods or the current code.

