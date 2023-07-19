PD Editorial: Make child trafficking a ‘serious felony’ in California

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

California’s Democratic lawmakers committed political malpractice last week before heading out on their monthlong summer vacation. It took an intervention by Gov. Gavin Newsom to convince them to change course and revive a bill to increase criminal sentences for child traffickers.

Senate Bill 14 would add child trafficking to the list of serious felonies in California. “Serious felony” isn’t just a descriptor. No one disputes that buying and selling children for labor or sexual exploitation is serious. Rather, “serious felony” has a legal meaning. It makes a crime eligible for the state’s three-strikes law.

The three-strikes law says that people who commit multiple serious felonies are subject to enhanced criminal penalties. They will spend more time in prison.

The Senate unanimously passed SB 14 in May. The Assembly let it languish in committee for more than two months. Then, on July 11, Democrats on the Public Safety Committee killed it. The six of them, including Assembly member Mia Bonta, the spouse of Attorney General Rob Bonta, didn’t have the courage to actually vote against the bill, mind you. They declined to vote at all, perhaps recognizing that a vote against punishing horrible people who traffic in children wouldn’t play well with voters. The two Republicans on the committee supported the bill.

Democrats argue that the bill isn’t necessary and that it would lead to greater incarceration, especially of people of color. Mostly unsaid, but no doubt underlying their reluctance to pass the bill, was the fact that a Republican introduced it. Democrats would prefer to keep Republican wins, especially on criminal justice issues, to a minimum.

Partisanship notwithstanding, California has made good progress on criminal justice reform in recent years. Fewer people are locked up, and the state has relieved crowding in prisons. That, in turn, has allowed the state to close prisons and free resources for more productive ends like crime prevention and community building. Work remains, but California is headed in the right direction.

Yet criminal justice reform does not mean there never will be a need for a stricter sentence. A knee-jerk refusal to consider any changes is an abdication of responsibility.

Some current three-strikes felonies cover activities adjacent to child trafficking. A human trafficker who kidnaps a child, hooks them on drugs, rapes them to prepare them for more abuse and uses intimidation to keep them silent has committed multiple three-strikes crimes.

But not every human trafficker does those things. Some hand a child off. Others might engage in those existing serious felonies, but prosecutors cannot prove it. Hence, lawmakers are considering making the act of human trafficking itself a serious felony.

Newsom surely recognized this when he urged his fellow Democrats to reconsider. They listened and the Public Safety Committee held a perfunctory meeting to vote again. There was no discussion and no debate. This time four Democrats supported the bill. Two, including Bonta, didn’t vote again.

That means the bill will see more consideration when lawmakers return. The Assembly should pass it. There is a reasonable and useful debate to have over whether California should move away from the three-strikes model. But by any definition, human trafficking of a child is a serious felony.

