PD Editorial: Making change for the $20 bill

In an editorial published almost six years ago, we joined with others in calling for the United States to put a woman on the $20 bill. “One way a nation honors its heroes is by placing their likenesses on its money,” we wrote. “Judging by America’s money, though, one might erroneously conclude that our nation’s best and brightest were all old white men.” A year later, President Barack Obama announced the selection of Harriet Tubman, a freed slave who became an abolitionist leader, from a field of distinguished women including Clara Barton, Eleanor Roosevelt and Rosa Parks. The goal was to introduce the new $20 bill in 2020, to commemorate the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage.

Then came Donald Trump. He criticized the idea before he was elected, plans for the new bill disappeared from government websites when he took office, and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin lamely claimed the update couldn’t be completed for at least eight years, which not so coincidentally would have coincided with the end of a second Trump term. Trump didn’t get a second term, and Biden spokeswoman Jen Psaki said the new administration plans to speed up the process, though a timetable has yet to be announced.

Tubman won’t be the first woman to appear on U.S. currency. Martha Washington and Pocahontas were on older bills, and Sacagawea and Helen Keller appeared on coins. But the “Tubman 20” will be a welcome acknowledgment of America’s diverse history.

