PD Editorial: Making plans for extreme heat and cold

Sonoma County’s civil grand jury says the county must do more to protect homeless people from freezing winter weather.

The grand jurors are right, but their report addresses just one of the threats posed by extreme conditions. The county — and local cities — also need contingency plans for increasingly high summer temperatures.

Some of the worst heat waves on record have occurred in the past few years. Santa Rosa hit 115 degrees Sept. 6, joining five other California cities that set local records for the highest temperature ever recorded.

When highs in the normally temperate Pacific Northwest soared past 115 degrees in 2021, the “heat dome” was described as a once in 10,000 years event. Barely a year later, highs in the region flirted with 110.

Just last week, Texas baked under temperatures as high as 119 degrees.

All that summer heat doesn’t carry into winter. As the North Bay Business Journal reported in April, this past winter was the third coldest on record in Santa Rosa with an average low temperature of 38.3 degrees.

As climate change accelerates, hot and cold spells are likely to be more frequent. They may last longer and grow more intense.

Serious threats to public health accompany either extreme — dehydration, heat sickness, frost bite, hypothermia. Ripple effects, especially power outages resulting from surging demand for electricity, can quickly turn heat and cold into life-threatening conditions.

Warming and cooling centers can save lives. Homeless people and people who work outdoors are at risk from dangerous heat and cold. But they aren’t alone. Some houses and apartments have inadequate heating, and many lack conditioning, especially in regions like the North Bay that haven’t traditionally experienced extended periods of triple-digit heat.

Giulia Latini and her dog, Bee, take advantage of the cooling center at Finley Community Center in Santa Rosa. (CHRISTOPHER CHUNG / The Press Democrat, 2017)

Under a year-old policy, Santa Rosa opens a warming center when the National Weather Service forecasts temperatures below 32 degrees or rain for three consecutive nights. The overnight centers offer shelter, light snacks and cellphone charging, but they don’t have cots for sleeping. The city policy also covers cooling centers, and it opened one during last summer’s heat wave.

Healdsburg and Sebastopol scrambled to open warming centers this past winter, according to the grand jury.

In recommending county warming centers, the grand jury said its inquiry followed public queries about shelters opening at the fairgrounds during fires and floods without a similar response during cold weather. In fairness, it should be noted that the fairgrounds disaster shelters are operated by the Red Cross, not the county.

Still, the Board of Supervisors should adopt the grand jury’s recommendation and establish a formal protocol to ensure that warming centers are available for residents of unincorporated areas. Moreover, offering help in multiple locations might convince more people to seek help than placing one large facility at the fairgrounds in Santa Rosa.

The supervisors already are moving in that direction, voting unanimously June 12 to begin working with nonprofits, faith-based organizations and others to open heating and cooling centers during extreme conditions. “It’s a critical need,” Supervisor Lynda Hopkins said.

Extreme heat and extreme cold are deadly side effects of climate change, but there are ways to avoid the worst outcomes, beginning with providing safe places for people when weather conditions are dangerous.

