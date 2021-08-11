PD Editorial: Mandate vaccines for teachers

Another pandemic school year is nearly here. Before it begins schools should mandate vaccinations for teachers and staff.

California so far has demurred on mandating vaccines for teachers, despite mandating them (or rigorous testing) for state employees and health care workers. State lawmakers decided that masks and better ventilation are enough. The governor has not used executive authority to order public schoolteachers to get the shots. And the dominant union, the California Teachers Association, supports vaccines but hasn’t called for a mandate.

The Food and Drug Administration has not authorized vaccines for children younger than 12. That means all elementary school children will be unvaccinated. Older students might be vaccinated, but vaccination rates vary wildly across the state. Rates are good in the North Bay, but in more rural communities, they run lower.

Kids will be in school, vaccinated or not. Though outcomes for children who contract COVID are generally not as severe as with adults, some children have serious health consequences. Plus, a student who catches COVID could bring it home to vulnerable family members before anyone knows.

Vaccination is the single most effective way to curb all that. Vaccinating all adults will help protect teachers, administrators and staff as well as minimize risk of transmission to and from students.

If the state will not act, local districts should. So should private schools, but that’s a different beast. Public schools have public responsibilities that private ones don’t.

Vaccinations in schools are nothing new, at least from the other side of things. The state mandates that students be vaccinated against measles, pertussis and many other diseases before enrolling in a public school. California even eliminated a widely abused personal belief exemption a few years ago. Likewise, UC and CSU are requiring that students, faculty members and staff be immunized.

The efficacy and safety of available COVID vaccines are well demonstrated at this point. Very few vaccinated people contract the virus, and almost all who do have much better outcomes than unvaccinated peers. In just the past two weeks, the number of Californians hospitalized for COVID has almost doubled, largely due to the delta variant.

A spokesperson for the Sonoma County Office of Education said that she was unaware of any local district requiring teacher vaccinations so far, but officials are monitoring case numbers to see if a requirement is warranted. She also added that they believe vaccination rates among county teachers are already high, though they have no direct data to confirm that.

Santa Rosa City Schools Superintendent Anna Trunnell said that the district is weighing options and in discussions with union representatives.

Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, the nation’s second-largest teacher union, over the weekend announced support for mandates. (Petaluma’s teachers union is an AFT affiliate.)

A handful of California public school districts have announced vaccine/testing mandates, including in Los Angeles, San Diego and San Jose. North Bay districts should hurry to do so as well. Any mandate announced now would need to allow time for teachers to get two shots, with up to a four-week gap between them. Still, an early October deadline would be feasible if education leaders act quickly.

In the spring, unions secured priority access to vaccines for California teachers. They wanted them then, now they should be required to get them.

