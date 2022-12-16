PD Editorial: Mapping the future of SDC

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

Few topics have been discussed more extensively — at public meetings, private gatherings, even a “Silent Witness” ceremony — than redevelopment of the Sonoma Developmental Center. The 945-acre property is ripe with possibilities and potential pitfalls, and there’s just one chance to get it right.

On Friday, the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors is set to vote on the SDC Site Specific Plan, Permit Sonoma’s working document that lays out what would be allowed by future developers. The county has a rare opportunity to guide its own future on state-owned land, but it is the state that will set the course for the historic Eldridge property and whether development will be limited to the 450 units of housing proposed in the Glen Ellen Historic Society’s Next 100 Years plan, or the 1,000 units suggested by the county.

The supervisors will only vote on Permit Sonoma’s plan, but the state will consider three options: whatever plan the county approves, the Next 100 Years option and one other bid, possibly from a developer interested in the $100 million property.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has pushed hard for housing construction across the state. His September “California to Build More Housing, Faster” announcement punctuated that point. So the state may lean toward higher density on the property, which once housed the biggest employer in Sonoma Valley. After more than 100 years of caring for developmentally disabled clients, the state shuttered SDC in 2018, leaving dozens of unoccupied buildings, along with myriad questions, about what happens next.

A vocal and determined group of largely Glen Ellen residents has posed significant questions about the county’s proposal, and they need to be addressed. Like parking — is it truly realistic to assume all the new households will use but one parking space each? And emergency evacuation — anyone who sat white-knuckled in bumper-to-bumper traffic trying to escape the 2017 Nuns Fire has experienced enough trauma to question the county’s finding that added development would not significantly impact evacuation times.

Environmental groups raised additional concerns. Even with 750 acres designated as protected open space, the land is home to Sonoma Creek and the ecologically sensitive Sonoma Valley Wildlife Corridor, the last place where dozens of species can easily roam between the mountain ranges. Sonoma Land Trust officials said added light, noise and traffic from residential development has the potential to disrupt nature and sought a two-year delay to study the site.

The state, however, has a ticking clock, with final proposals due Dec. 31. It’s not clear when the state will make its decision, but it is clear that several groups are prepared to file legal challenges to protect the property from overdevelopment. The state wants to prioritize housing at SDC; the question is how much? County officials have warned that if the process stalls, the state could designate higher density than anyone here would want to see.

For that reason, it’s important that county officials do what they can to unify the stakeholders, from the 16,825 very low-income families who can’t find affordable housing in the county, to the 1,145 plant and animal species already living on site. Friday may be their last chance.

