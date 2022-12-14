PD Editorial: Marriage equality is an American value

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden signed the Respect for Marriage Act. It’s a necessary backstop in case the Supreme Court goes rogue and overturns precedents protecting same-sex and interracial marriages. The executive and legislative branches of the federal government told the third branch that marriage equality is here to stay.

A year ago, it would have been almost ludicrous to suggest that marriage equality was in danger. The constitutional right of interracial couples to marry has stood for more than 50 years. The right of same-sex couples to marry is more recent — established in 2015 — but it has quickly become normal in America.

Those constitutional rights are in peril because conservatives on the Supreme Court have hinted that they are willing to overturn them. There’s reason to worry. Justices didn’t hesitate to strike down the long-established right to an abortion.

If the court does so, the Respect for Marriage Act would provide some protection. Bigoted states could refuse to allow same-sex or interracial marriages within their borders, but they still would have to give full legal recognition to couples lawfully married in other states.

It’s an imperfect solution, less than the constitutional protections now afforded same-sex and interracial couples. Hopefully, it will not come to that, and the Supreme Court will stand down.

The threat from the court majority is the last gasp flailing of antiquated ideology in the face of a nation that has grown more accepting and open to equality and civil rights for all people. In the early 2000s, fewer than half of Americans supported same-sex marriage. Today nearly three-quarters do. That’s a seismic public opinion shift in a relatively brief time. Interracial marriage has near universal support today. Fifty years ago, it had almost none.

The Respect for Marriage Act received bipartisan support in both the House and Senate. Republicans weren’t overwhelmingly in favor of it, but enough were, including five of California’s 11 GOP representatives.

California was at the fore of the same-sex marriage movement. In 2004, San Francisco Mayor (and now governor) Gavin Newsom ordered the city to begin issuing marriage licenses to same-sex couples. America’s first officially santioned same-sex wedding happened there soon after. A ballot measure, court cases and public debate followed until California finally landed on the side of LGBTQ+ marriage equality in 2013. Americans saw love and family triumph, and they embraced it.

Just as the nation has evolved on gay rights, so has Biden. For decades, he cast votes and made statements harmful to LGBTQ+ Americans. He once worried that they would be a security risk if they served in the military or civil service. He supported cutting off funding to public schools that encouraged or supported “homosexuality as a positive lifestyle alternative.” And he voted for the Defense of Marriage Act, which defined marriage under federal law as between a man and a woman.

That version of Biden is gone. On Tuesday, he signed a law that ensures that the version of America that chooses bigotry over love will remain gone, too, no matter what the Supreme Court does.

