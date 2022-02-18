PD Editorial: Mask mandate is gone, but the virus is not

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

Sonoma County, following the state’s lead, lifted its indoor mask mandate this week, but health officials are still advising people to wear masks indoors.

If you’re confused, well, you aren’t alone.

Until a week ago, Sonoma County had the state’s strictest limits on indoor and outdoor gatherings on top of the mask mandate. Relaxing the rules is a promising sign that the omicron surge has peaked, but the impulse for easing restrictions seems to frustration more than science. After two years of living with COVID-19, people are fed up with rules and restrictions. And they’re exasperated with political leaders getting caught in a crowd without a mask.

As California becomes the first state to switch to an “endemic approach,” Gov. Gavin Newsom says officials will monitor trends, respond when higher levels are detected and push back against false claims and misinformation.

For now, that means people will largely be left to assess their own risk and comfort level. From our informal observations around town since the mask mandate was lifted on Wednesday, it appears that a large proportion of local residents are still covering up when they go inside stores and coffee shops. So are clerks, baristas and other service workers.

Being cautious is wise.

And carrying a mask when you go out is courteous, as businesses have the option of requiring them — no shoes, no shirt, no mask, no service.

Without a mask mandate in place, beware of your surroundings takes on added meaning. To be clear, masks still are required for anyone who isn’t fully vaccinated against COVID-19 — but there is no enforcement mechanism. About one-fifth of Sonoma County residents still aren’t vaccinated, and there’s a large crossover with the people who object to wearing masks.

Masks, especially N95 and surgical masks, help prevent the spread of COVID-19. But the best defense is to be fully vaccinated and to get a booster when you’re eligible. Only one of 41 COVID-19 deaths this year in Sonoma County involved someone who had been vaccinated and boosted, and 19 were not fully vaccinated, county health officials said.

If you’re fully vaccinated, you probably can eat in a restaurant, attend a show or invite guests to your home without a big risk of being hospitalized or dying.

But there are places where you must wear a mask: public transportation, including airports and rail stations; shelters; hospitals and health care facilities; jails; and long-term, adult and senior care facilities. Masks also are required in schools, although state officials promise a reassessment at the end of February.

With the rapid development of vaccines, and cheerleading from public health and political officials, many people anticipated that we would achieve “herd immunity,” when so many people were immunized that the virus could no longer spread.

Instead, it appears that the virus will persist and, presumably, mutate. COVID shots could become an annual ritual, like flu shots.

Some physicians warn that state and local health officials are moving too quickly to relax pandemic restrictions. Dr. Panna Lossy, writing this week in The Press Democrat, said transmission rates remain high for low-income workers in Sonoma County, especially among Latinos, and they need better access to masks and rapid tests.

Strategies for fighting the virus have evolved over the two years of the pandemic, and despite recent improvements, there’s no guarantee that mask mandates won’t be back.

“We have weathered the worst of the omicron surge,” said Dr. Sundari Mase, Sonoma County’s public health officer. “But let's make no mistake, the pandemic is not over — COVID-19 is still spreading.”

It is good to see smiling faces again but be sure you feel safe — and you have been vaccinated — before doffing your mask.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.