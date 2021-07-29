PD Editorial: Mask up (again) to stop new COVID variant

You’re tired of the pandemic, right? We are, too. Unfortunately, the coronavirus isn’t tired of us. So, we’re putting our masks back on. We hope you will, too.

This isn’t political. It isn’t tyranny. It’s a matter of health — for you, for your loved ones, for us and for the entire community.

Last year, when health experts explained that the virus is airborne and covering mouths and noses helps prevent transmission, most Sonoma County residents started wearing a mask to shop or work or even for a walk in the park. For some people, masks became a fashion statement (and, regrettably, not wearing one became a political statement).

When vaccines became available, Sonoma County residents rolled up their sleeves. More than 600,000 doses have been delivered here, and 78% of the eligible population — that’s everyone 12 and older — has gotten at least one shot. Seven out of 10 are fully vaccinated, according to data posted by county health officials, topping the statewide figure of 62%.

Masks and vaccinations bent the curve, allowing states to lift most lockdown restrictions heading into summer. But the delta variant, a highly transmissible mutant strain of COVID-19, is spreading — in Sonoma County, in California, across the United States and around the globe.

State health officials say 90% of California residents live in areas where community spread of the virus is accelerating. Sonoma County is identifying new cases in numbers last seen in February, and Lake County now has the highest transmission rate in the state.

As much as everyone wants to see the pandemic in the rearview mirror, it isn’t over yet.

On Wednesday, citing rising hospitalization and infection rates, California health officials urged everyone — vaccinated or not — to start wearing a mask indoors again. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offered the same advice one day earlier. Public health officials in Sonoma and seven other Bay Area counties have been encouraging people to wear masks for almost two weeks now.

“The delta variant has caused a sharp increase in hospitalizations and case rates across the state,” said Dr. Tomás Aragón, the state’s public health officer. “We are recommending masking in indoor public places to slow the spread while we continue efforts to get more Californians vaccinated.”

While there are breakthrough cases, there is little risk of serious illness or death for those who have been fully vaccinated. But vaccines haven’t been approved yet for children under 12, some people cannot be inoculated because of unusual health conditions, and some people simply refuse to get vaccinated.

Putting a mask back on is a simple precaution. It can keep you and those around you healthy, and widespread use can once again slow the spread of the virus so stricter measures, such as prohibiting indoor dining and requiring some businesses to close altogether, aren’t needed.

Many public agencies, and more than a few businesses, are requiring employees to be vaccinated of undergo regular COVID-19 tests. Some bars and restaurants are declining to seat people who don’t show proof of vaccination. For good reason: too many of their employees are getting infected.

If the virus keeps spreading, it will continue to mutate. The worst-case scenario is a variant that makes the current vaccines obsolete and reverses the progress that has been made toward ending the pandemic. We can avoid that — and show our faces — if more people get vaccinated. In the meantime, everyone can help by putting a mask back on.

