PD Editorial: McCarthy’s brief tenure ends in chaos

America sailed into uncharted waters with Tuesday’s ouster of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

Never before in the 234-year history of the republic has a House speaker — the most powerful member of Congress and second in line for the presidency — been involuntarily removed.

Moreover, it wasn’t immediately clear when — or even if — anyone could secure the votes necessary to become the next speaker.

This is, first and foremost, the result of an intramural political battle among House Republicans, with fewer than 10 rebel conservatives plunging Washington into chaos.

However, if the fight drags on, the ripple effects could include a shutdown of the federal government, an interruption in U.S. aid for Ukraine’s war effort and economic turmoil.

For McCarthy, the 216-210 vote to “vacate the chair” is a personal and professional embarrassment. A one-time House staff member, he pursued the speakership for years, realizing his goal when a new Republican majority was seated in January — but only after 15 ballots and numerous concessions to hard-liners, including a rule that facilitated his removal just nine months later.

McCarthy’s ouster will further diminish California’s influence in the nation’s capital. The Bakersfield Republican succeeded Nancy Pelosi, a San Francisco Democrat widely considered one of the most consequential speakers in U.S. history. And Dianne Feinstein, California’s senior senator, died last week after nearly 31 years in office.

In the House, the majority rules, with the leadership largely controlling what reaches the floor. Without a speaker, or a working majority, it remains to be seen if the House will be able to navigate its legislative duties.

McCarthy turned to Democrats last week for help postponing for 45 days a potential government shutdown, prompting Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida to finally follow through on threats to bring down the speaker.

When the revolt came, McCarthy didn’t ask Democrats for help saving his leadership job. While Democrats wanted to avoid a shutdown, there was little chance they would toss McCarthy a political lifeline after he initiated an impeachment inquiry targeting President Joe Biden without any evidence of wrongdoing — another concession to the GOP hard-liners.

With Democrats sticking to the House tradition of members voting against a speaker from the other party, it took just eight Republicans to strip McCarthy of the gavel. However, it will take a GOP majority to elect a new speaker.

With 221 Republicans, 212 Democrats and two vacancies, securing the 217 votes needed to become speaker won’t be easy. McCarthy’s antagonists are sure to demand even more concessions, further weakening the speakership and potentially alienating other Republicans. Meanwhile, there is no precedent for a power-sharing arrangement between the parties.

Yet even if someone can put together the votes, the coup sends a clear signal to whoever might succeed McCarthy that hard-right Republicans won’t stand for any deal making with congressional Democrats or President Joe Biden.

“Republicans must now find a way to resolve the unprecedented debacle they created,” Rep. Jared Huffman, D-San Rafael, said in a statement issued after the vote.

Yet the aftermath of Tuesday’s revolt resembled, as much as anything, the final scene of “The Candidate,” a 1972 film that ended with a newly elected senator looking bewildered and asking, “What do we do now?”

