PD Editorial: Mental health takes center court

Tennis star Naomi Osaka might not have planned to start a global conversation about mental health and the importance of self-care when she announced that she wouldn’t be participating in news conferences during the French Open — but it turned into quite the teachable moment.

Osaka made good on her pledge and skipped a mandatory news conference. Organizers fined her $15,000 and threatened to kick her out of the tournament. She saved them the trouble and withdrew, issuing a statement that seemed far more thoughtful than her earlier, breezy announcement.

“I think now the best thing for the tournament, the other players and my well-being is that I withdraw so that everyone can get back to focusing on the tennis going on in Paris,” she wrote. “I would never trivialize mental health or use the term lightly. The truth is that I have suffered long bouts of depression since the U.S. Open in 2018, and I have had a really hard time coping with that.”

Her honesty and openness were refreshing and should help foster a discussion about mental well-being. That’s a conversation not just for athletes under high-stress conditions, but for all of us — especially as we come out of a global pandemic that took an undeniable toll on people’s psyches. A U.S. Census Bureau survey in December found that 42% of American adults reported symptoms of depression or anxiety.

Too much unjustified stigma surrounds mental health issues. As a result, many people suffer silently, afraid to step up and exercise the kind of self-care that Osaka engaged in or to seek the professional assistance that could help.

Although several state and federal laws, including the Affordable Care Act, require most health care plans to cover mental health the same as it covers physical health, many plans remain inadequate. A 2019 report by the National Alliance on Mental Illness found that behavioral health office visits were more than five times more likely to be out-of-network than a primary care visit.

Discussions about mental health need to be out in the open, and people should be willing to admit, as Osaka did, when a particular challenge is beyond them. Those who do not seek help risk slipping into despair.

The conversation after Osaka withdrew from the tournament wasn’t strictly about mental health, though. The media became a focal point, too. Some tennis players — including 13-time French Open champion Rafael Nadal and women’s No. 1 ranked Ashleigh Barty — said they respect her decision but believe speaking to reporters is part of the job, which it is.

Osaka has a fair point that reporters at some post-match news conferences seem to want to kick athletes while they are down. That’s wrong, and international tennis organizers should work with players and the media to improve the quality of questions and treatment of players. Osaka said she wants to help them better respect players’ mental health. They ought to take her up on it.

It is no small sacrifice for the world’s second-ranked female tennis player to pull out of such an important tournament. We hope she finds a way to take care of herself and return to the court soon. And we hope that people learn from her example that mental health matters.

