PD Editorial: Migrant airlift is a mean-spirited stunt

Sixteen migrants from South America showed up Friday outside the Catholic Church’s headquarters in Sacramento. On Monday, a plane carrying 20 migrants arrived in Sacramento.

California officials believe Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is behind the flights, just as his administration arranged last summer to transport four dozen migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, an island in Massachusetts.

DeSantis, a Republican running for president, has yet to comment. But stunts like these undoubtedly score political points with anti-immigration voters. That is no justification for using human beings as political pawns.

Moreover, if the Sacramento airlift is a sequel to Martha’s Vineyard, DeSantis is once again spending Florida taxpayers’ money to round up migrants in Texas and fly them to states he has virtually no chance of winning if he is the GOP nominee for president in 2024.

U.S. immigration laws are in desperate need of reform, and neither party has done anywhere near enough to end the crisis. Even measures both parties profess to support, such as permanent protection for “Dreamers,” undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children, have been stalled in Washington for years.

Resorting to airborne political theater will only harden opposing positions, making it more difficult to find solutions.

Border states — including California — have witnessed a post-pandemic increase in arrivals from Cuba, Guatemala, Haiti, Venezuela and elsewhere. Some migrants enter the country illegally, many exercise their legal right to request asylum.

Those seeking asylum are following U.S. law. Many, perhaps most, eventually will be deported. But they are not entering the country illegally.

Yet many Americans who insist they only want would-be immigrants to follow the law don’t make any distinction.

A large proportion of the people who turned up on Martha’s Vineyard were asylum-seekers, and the same appears to be true for the people dropped off at the church office in Sacramento.

They entered the U.S. through Texas, the Associated Press reported. Eddie Carmona, campaign director for PICO California, a faith-based group that assists migrants, told AP the migrants from Colombia and Venezuela had been processed by U.S. immigration officials and given court dates for their asylum cases, some of them as far away as New York and Chicago.

They were approached outside a migrant center in El Paso and offered help getting jobs and reaching their final destinations. The migrants were taken to New Mexico, flown to Sacramento and left at the church office.

No jobs were waiting, no one was notified of their pending arrival, and whoever dropped them off quickly disappeared.

On Monday, the same plane flew 20 more migrants from New Mexico to Sacramento. This time, state agents were waiting at the airport.

Migrants arriving at the U.S. border are not some kind of invading army. Many are fleeing countries with repressive governments and extreme poverty and coming here to find work. As DeSantis well knows, Florida has long opened its arms wide to migrants from Cuba.

People who cross the border illegally should be deported. Those who follow the law deserve their day in court. Offering people false promises of jobs and assistance, then deserting them outside a church is politics at its most shameless.

