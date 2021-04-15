PD Editorial: Mission creep fuels census privacy concerns

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

The Constitution directs Congress to make an “actual enumeration” of the people who live in the country for purposes of divvying up House seats among the states. That shouldn’t be so hard. Go out, count the people, do some math and voila. Reapportion the seats and let states draw their boundaries.

If only it were that simple. Privacy and accuracy in the census, it turns out, aren’t mutually compatible, especially as census questions have become more penetrating.

The federal government promises to keep census answers private, lest people choose not to answer honestly or to skip the census altogether. Privacy is written into federal law. The Census Bureau may not “make any publication whereby the data furnished by any particular establishment or individual under this title can be identified.”

To that end, officials have purged names and used mathematically sound statistical tricks to protect privacy for decades. But mathematicians and computer scientists are smart. They’ve figured out new ways to get around all that in the past few years.

So with the 2020 census, officials want to use a process called “differential privacy” to protect people’s personal information. Without going into the complicated mathematics, it amounts to adding noise to the data by shifting numbers around.

The process works fine for large data sets and top-line numbers, but with smaller geographies and demographic groups, it can mess things up. For example, in tests of differential privacy this year, rural communities were overcounted and urban ones undercounted. Communities of color also seemed to be undercounted or misplaced by the process.

Advocates therefore are urging the Census Bureau to dial down the differential privacy. Yes, that will mean some lost privacy, but better that the number be more accurate.

Accuracy matters because the census has grown into much more than the original enumeration. The data it generates are the foundation for drawing electoral districts from Congress down to legislatures and town councils. They also inform how trillions of dollars are spent, emergency response preparation and pretty much everything government does.

The census has never been just an enumeration. Even in the first census of 1790, the federal government asked about gender, race and, in the case of white males, how many were 16 and older. That last one was to assess the nation’s potential military force. Over the centuries, many more demographic, economic and social questions were added to the form.

It’s that extra information getting out that worries the privacy conscious. Straight up counts of people — the enumeration actually needed for reapportionment and redistricting — isn’t particularly troublesome.

To appease concerns, then, officials ought to share pure population counts all the way down to the smallest geographies. Include accurate race and ethnicity data where necessary so that redistricting can protect minority voices, though that starts to erode privacy.

The rest of the data, the data not required for the constitutional mandate, should be shuffled using differential privacy or other techniques that stand up to the most recent mathematical research. Don’t give data miners one more way to peek into people’s lives. It won’t be perfect, but it won’t be any worse than the sampling error in any survey.

Fuzzy demographic data will annoy social scientists and legislators, but the Census Bureau’s core mission is not to satisfy them but to enumerate the people to ensure close to equal representation.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.