PD Editorial: More guns, more violence require a full police force

Santa Rosa, like other cities across the country, is experiencing a spike in gun violence.

The numbers tell a grim story. More than 19,000 people died in shootings and firearms-related incidents in 2020 — the highest U.S. death toll in over 20 years. And that doesn’t include another 19,000 people, who died in gun-related suicides.

The alarming trend continued through the first half of this year, culminating in a violent Fourth of July weekend that saw at least 180 people killed and 516 injured in shootings across the United States.

One of those fatalities occurred in Santa Rosa, where suspected gang members traded gunfire with people attending a block party in a neighborhood just west of Highway 101. Three others were injured, including a woman who got caught in the crossfire after returning to retrieve her child’s shoes.

The block party shooting came less than a month after the City Council debated whether Santa Rosa should budget more money for police or violence-prevention programs.

From our perspective, this isn’t an either-or issue. The city needs both.

To their credit, council members dipped into reserves to bolster intervention and enforcement. The council allocated $1 million to hire four police officers and $400,000 for recreation programs that provide an alternative to gangs.

In each case, the goal is the same: promoting public safety. But neither will have an immediate impact.

Education, sports and other intervention programs are quintessential “upstream investments” — spending money now to keep costlier problems from arising later.

And it can take a year or more to recruit and train a new police officer.

The uptick in violence started before George Floyd’s death under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer prompted calls to “defund the police,” a slogan that has done more harm than good.

There is room to reexamine police responsibilities, and that’s happening in many communities. Santa Rosa, like Sonoma County, plans to create a team of mental health professionals, paramedics and social workers to handle some noncriminal incidents. That should free police to focus on their primary responsibilities: enforcement and public safety.

But they must have adequate resources to do the job.

Santa Rosa Chief Ray Navarro told the editorial board the force, which once numbered 190 officers, dipped as low as 175 last year. The results include slower response times and cannibalizing special units such as the gang enforcement team to fill vacancies in the patrol division.

A special quarter-cent sales tax for police, fire and gang prevention expires in 2025, so voters could be asked as soon as next year if they want to continue funding those programs.

Meanwhile, Navarro said the department is working to identify how many officers and civilian employees — dispatchers, records clerks, evidence technicians — are needed to fulfill its responsibilities. When it’s complete, we hope the report will be presented to the City Council and the public.

In many cities, even mid-size cities like ours, homicides are counted in the dozens each year. Fortunately, they’re still relatively rare here. Santa Rosa had just three homicides in 2019, according to the FBI’s most recent annual crime report, and there are seldom more than five in a single year.

This year, however, there already have been five, including three involving firearms. And Navarro said officers are finding and seizing firearms, including untraceable ghost guns. Legal gun sales, meanwhile, have shot up since the start of the pandemic.

More guns almost certainly means more violence, so Santa Rosa cannot afford to shortchange public safety.

