PD Editorial: More innocent lives lost to gun violence

On Monday, a gunman opened fire in a Louisville, Kentucky, bank, killing six people and wounding nine others. Among the wounded was a rookie police officer who rushed toward the danger in a desperate bid to save lives.

As with so many other recent massacres, the assailant armed himself with an AR-15-style assault rifle.

And that weapon, Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg said, could soon be back on the street, endangering others.

“Right now, under Kentucky law, confiscated guns are required to be turned over to the state who in turn is required to auction off these weapons,” Greenberg told NPR. “That is wrong. That is absurd. That is dangerous. And so hopefully everyone, regardless of party affiliation, agrees that this weapon should never be back on the street and we can work together to change that law.”

It seems obvious that guns used in crimes shouldn’t be put back in circulation, if only out of respect for victims.

Yet despite the frequency of mass shootings in this country — the Louisville bank attack came just two weeks after three 9-year-old children and three adults were gunned down in a Nashville elementary school — there has been little movement on firearms safety laws in decades.

Last year, after a gunman killed 19 children and two adults in a Uvalde, Texas, elementary school just days after 10 people were slain in a Buffalo, New York, supermarket, Congress passed what was widely described as the first major gun safety legislation in almost 30 years.

However, the scope was relatively narrow — providing incentives for states to enact “red flag” laws, which allow police and sometimes families to ask courts to take firearms away from people determined to be a danger to others, and shrinking a loophole in background check requirements, but only for gun purchasers between the ages of 18 and 21.

Rep. Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena, and Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Connecticut, have been trying to close the loophole — which exempts sales between individuals, including sales at gun shows — since the massacre of 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary School a few days before Christmas in 2012.

Thompson’s bill has cleared the House twice, and twice it has stalled in the Senate.

More frequently laws have relaxed, making it easier to obtain firearms and carry them in public — in some states without even obtaining a permit.

Much of the resistance to background checks and other gun safety legislation comes from Republicans. But there was unexpected movement this week in a surprising place, Tennessee — the state where GOP legislators just expelled two Democratic colleagues for joining a gun control demonstration inside the Capitol in the wake of the March 27 shooting at Covenant School.

The legislators — state Reps. Justin Jones of Nashville and Justin Pearson of Memphis — were restored to office by local elected officials in their home communities. That wasn’t such a surprise.

This was: Gov. Bob Lee, a Republican, signed an executive order to bolster background checks for firearms purchases and called on legislators to pass a “red flag” law. The parents of the Covenant School shooter told Nashville police they didn’t believe their adult child should have been allowed to own firearms.

Gun violence is frighteningly common in the United States. A poll published this week by the Kaiser Family Foundation found that 1 in 5 American adults has had a family member killed by a gun. For Black adults, it’s 1 in 3. No single law will stop every slaying, but too frequently that has been used as an excuse for ignoring the proliferation of guns and gun violence claiming innocent lives in this country — 11,882 so far this year. It’s past time to put saving lives ahead of easy access to deadly firepower.

