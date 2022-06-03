PD Editorial: More than cooperation is needed to address homelessness

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

Sonoma County, its cities and its towns plan to work together to address homelessness. That’s a refreshing change that might yield results, but government kumbayas alone won’t overcome the barriers to delivering homeless services. For that to happen, innovation is required.

Homelessness is a regional problem. When counties, cities and towns each pursue their own strategies — or just throw money at local nonprofit service providers — they can wind up working at cross purposes. A low-income housing project in one community might not target the right population. Cracking down on camping in another community might just push people to the next town over.

There’s certainly something to be said for local control. No community will want to give up their authority to make decisions for their residents. Down that route lies voter anger when shelters are forced on neighborhoods by powers beyond their control.

But local control does not preclude regional coordination. Sonoma County, Santa Rosa and Petaluma therefore are developing a shared five-year strategy to reduce homelessness. North county cities, including Windsor, Healdsburg and Cloverdale, completed their own cooperative agreement on homelessness earlier this year. Ideally, the plans will be compatible if not merged so that every community is operating from a shared playbook.

Change is needed. The pandemic might have made helping more challenging, but the past two years also came with a lot more money for homelessness. Sonoma County and Santa Rosa combined spent more than five times what they had pre-pandemic addressing homelessness. The state and federal governments kicked in millions. Yet the number of people living on the streets increased anyway.

Residents are understandably frustrated with the lack of progress. Homelessness remains highly visible, and the crime and drug use associated with some camps continue to disrupt neighborhoods. That frustration leads to one of the biggest challenges local government faces in deploying shelter and services: Where to put them.

Almost invariably when a site is identified for a sanctioned camp, shelter or safe parking, neighbors oppose it. Some neighbors argue that they don’t want the problems associated with bringing homeless people into their midst. Others point out, often with fair justification, that their part of the city or county already has done their share and some other neighborhood should step up.

That opposition will not change just because local governments are working together. Nor will the fact that some homeless residents resist entering shelters or engaging with mental and behavioral health providers.

Removing barriers and finding success will require new approaches. The old approaches have not worked. It’s a little disheartening to see that some new spending on homelessness will be for consultants — $225,000 combined between Sonoma County, Santa Rosa and Petaluma. Count us skeptical that more consultants and more studies will deliver anything novel.

This is a critical moment for helping homeless residents. As the pandemic becomes less of an immediate crisis, the public expects tangible results for the millions spent.

Local governments working mostly alone haven’t helped enough people transition into housing, have provided insufficient shelter opportunities to reduce disruptive camping and haven’t reached enough people with services for mental health and substance use disorders. Hopefully they’ll have better success working together.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.