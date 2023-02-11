PD Editorial: Moving slowly toward a Highway 37 fix

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

Like rush-hour traffic across the top of San Pablo Bay, plans to improve Highway 37 are inching forward.

The highway — the primary commuter and commercial link between Highway 101 and Interstate 80 — is plagued by traffic and endangered by rising seas.

There are no convenient alternatives, and with about 40,000 vehicles using the road daily, traffic bogs down under the best of circumstances.

As often occurs during winter storms, flooding closed a low-lying segment of roadway east of Highway 101 for several days in January. By the end of the century, some stretches of Highway 37 could be underwater year-round.

The preferred fix: a four-lane causeway running about 20 miles from Mare Island to Novato. The price: $6 billion to $11 billion.

The biggest obstacle? Coming up with $6 billion to $11 billion.

That could take decades.

As an interim step, state and local transportation officials want to add a second lane in each direction between Mare Island and Sears Point to ease traffic congestion. The estimated cost is $430 million.

Work could begin by 2026, contingent on obtaining permits and securing construction money, according to Suzanne Smith of the Sonoma County Transportation Authority.

Adding capacity will save commuters an hour or more each day, but it won’t protect Highway 37 from king tides and rising seas.

The first phase of the long-term climate-proofing project — elevating the roadway between Highway 101 and Atherton Avenue — may be ready for construction in four or five years. Again, construction funding, estimated at $789 million to $1.4 billion, still must be secured.

Possible sources include the infrastructure bill passed last year by Congress, state gas tax revenue and tolls, including a proposed toll for the new carpool lanes between Sears Point and Mare Island.

Highway 37’s path across the rim of the bay crosses seasonal and tidal wetlands, causing concerns about adding fill for the new lanes and, eventually, replacing those lanes with an elevated highway as a permanent fix for rising sea levels.

This week, six state and regional transportation and environmental agencies announced an agreement to “work in good faith” on Highway 37. The agencies include Caltrans, the state Natural Resources Agency and the San Francisco Bay Conservation and Development Commission. The seven-page document lists a variety of goals and objectives, including preserving the transportation corridor, reducing travel times, adding transit options, conserving ecosystems and building climate resiliency.

The agreement is an incremental step, one more inch forward in a yearslong process, and it may not deliver a consensus. But conflicts among regulatory agencies can result in substantial delays and significant cost increases. So, if these agencies collaborate as promised on Highway 37, it could expedite desperately needed improvements and provide a framework for other infrastructure threatened by climate change.

Highway 37 is a linchpin of the North Bay transportation network, connecting commuters and jobs in four counties and carrying many tons of cargo. Traffic congestion and winter closures already are a nuisance, a permanent loss to rising seas would be disastrous. There is no quick or inexpensive fix. But allowing this road to wash away isn’t an option, and the clock is ticking.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.