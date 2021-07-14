PD Editorial: Neither heroes nor vigilantes in Guerneville camp incident

It probably shouldn’t have surprised anyone when two Guerneville residents took matters into their own hands and cleared a local homeless camp. People are fed up with problems associated with homeless camps and government’s seeming inability to address them. However, frustration doesn’t justify unofficial sweeps — good-intentioned or not.

The two residents involved had recently opened a youth center in Guerneville. They grew concerned about a months-old homeless camp on Third Street, where authorities have responded to 14 incidents this year. They worried that adults struggling with mental and behavioral health problems could be a risk for youth coming to their center.

So they encouraged camp residents to move to a new location at the park-and-ride lot just outside town on Highway 116. They say they didn’t force anyone to move. When the campers were gone, they cleaned up what was left behind.

But the story from the other side is troubling. Campers say they felt coerced to move. They say that the men gave the impression that they were coordinating with law enforcement to clear the site. They say that some of their personal property was taken.

Both perspectives can be true. Intentions and perceptions in a contentious situation often do not align.

The incident has divided the community. Some people herald the duo as heroes. Others condemn them as vigilantes. They are not fully either. The debate, however, has revealed one clear lesson: No one in Guerneville or anywhere else should copy what the two did.

When amateurs jump into that sort of difficult situation, unintended consequences are likely. They lack the training to engage properly with vulnerable people who might respond differently from most people. They also could act counter to a planned government response.

There’s also danger in dispersing people. Service providers who might have developed relationships with campers must rebuild those connections. Worse, campers could wind up in more dangerous places like fire-prone wilderness.

Yet similar incidents seem almost inevitable if public officials and homeless advocates learn nothing from this one. Frustration is high with the glacial pace of addressing camps that have a real impact on health, safety and community.

One commenter on The Press Democrat website shared the exasperation, writing, “This is a consequence of the failure of elected officials to do their job. Why do some laws apply to most people and some laws do not apply to some people? Camping anywhere? Defecating in public, OK? Open fires on city streets? Open and notorious drug use and prostitution? And no elected official does anything about it.”

That sentiment is not unique, as the homeless crisis has lingered in Sonoma County and across the country for years.

Everyone is fortunate that this time it was two people who wanted to act responsibly. Next time, it could just as easily be someone who turns to violence.

Local governments have restrictions on how they can respond. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled that cities and counties cannot sweep camps unless there are enough shelter beds for homeless residents to move into. There are not. However, that doesn’t mean county officials cannot mitigate problems and help get people off the streets. That’s the best way to keep people from taking matters into their own hands.

