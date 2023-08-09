PD Editorial: Newsom and DeSantis, ready to rumble

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and don’t necessarily reflect The Press Democrat editorial board’s perspective. The opinion and news sections operate separately and independently of one another.

“In the blue corner, the 40th governor of California and the 42nd mayor of San Francisco: Gavin … Christopher … ‘When will he run for president?’ … Newsom.”

“And in the red corner, the 46th governor of Florida and thrice-elected representative from Florida’s 6th Congressional District: Ronald … Dion … ‘How do I beat Trump?’ … DeSantis.”

Were Nov. 8 a boxing date, that’s how the dueling coastal governors could be introduced. Instead, Fox News looks to host a debate between a Democrat who might seek the presidency — next year? in four years? — and the Republican casting himself as the best alternative to Donald Trump in 2024.

It’s the Golden State, whose innovations and regulations led the American way for generations, vs. the Sunshine State, which DeSantis sees as the anti-California. The national, implications are uncertain. But the Newsom-DeSantis rivalry is real. Each positions himself as the future of his respective political party. Each would have much to gain — or lose.

Assuming the debate happens. The pre-bout theatrics are underway. Last week, DeSantis accepted Newsom’s challenge but not the details. They agreed to a 90-minute debate with only Sean Hannity of Fox News asking questions. Nov. 8 is the one date they both suggested. The battleground state of Georgia appears the likely location.

Newsom proposed, “The event will be marketed as a Red v. Blue debate that is focused on the impact of representation at the state level.” In response, DeSantis’ suggested ground rules said the discussion “will focus on the best path forward for the future of the country.”

DeSantis also would replace typical opening statements with each side presenting a two-minute video “to make the case for their governing philosophy. He also wants a live audience, with tickets distributed evenly to each side.

Newsom smartly rejected those proposals, which could have fueled a campaign-rally atmosphere. On the other hand, Newsom’s proposed ban on using prepared notes seems excessive.

DeSantis, who at one time dismissed reports that he would run for president in 2024 as “nonsense,” officially announced his campaign in May. Though he ranks second behind Trump in Republican voter polls, DeSantis trails badly.

The Newsom-DeSantis feud intensified this summer, often playing out on social media. Newsom appeared to imply that kidnapping charges should be considered after Florida officials shipped migrants from the southern border to Sacramento.

California is a favorite punching bag for DeSantis — as well as a financial resource. After a June fundraising visit, he released an online campaign video calling San Francisco a “once-great city” that has “really collapsed because of leftist policies.”

Newsom ran his own ad in Florida, saying “freedom is under attack in your state” and welcoming Floridians to California, “where we still believe in freedom.” During a spring-break trip to Florida, he visited a public liberal arts college that DeSantis targeted as “woke.”

The California governor vowed not to oppose President Joe Biden in the Democratic primaries next year. However, the 2028 election would be wide-open for a Democrat because Biden would be term-limited. Meanwhile, some Democrats want Biden to step aside in 2024 for a younger candidate, and Newsom’s fundraising efforts emulate a presidential bid.

Stay tuned. But don’t set you DVR yet.

