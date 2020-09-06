PD Editorial: Newsom and Trump only postpone the eviction crisis

Usually when you slap a Band-Aid on a cut, it’s to stop the bleeding and give the wound a chance to heal. Sometimes, though, an infected wound festers under the bandage. Such is the risk with the Band-Aids that California and the Trump administration used to prevent tenant evictions for a few more months.

When Gov. Gavin Newsom first shut down the state’s economy with the hope of limiting spread of the coronavirus, many renters found themselves in dire straits. Millions of people couldn’t work from home and lost their jobs. They were bartenders, restaurant servers, shop owners, clerks, hotel workers and others. They tended to live paycheck to paycheck without deep savings to cover a lingering rent crisis.

Newsom threw them a lifeline in March with a temporary moratorium on evictions for nonpayment of rent due to COVID-19 economic hardship. The state Judicial Council followed up with a moratorium of its on eviction proceedings in California courts, and millions of people avoided a very real threat of homelessness. That was good for them, good for critical social services and good for not spreading coronavirus on the streets.

With the moratoriums about to expire, lawmakers and the governor struck a deal to protect renters for five more months. The next day, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, acting at the direction of the president, ordered a national moratorium that will last through December.

Without getting too bogged down in the details, the thing to know is that renters who lost income due to the pandemic are safe for now. If they can’t pay all of their rent, their landlords may not evict them. Landlords can still evict tenants who break the rules or don’t pay their rent for other reasons.

That last bit didn’t sit well with tenants’ rights groups, but it was the best deal the Legislature could cobble together under pressure.

The festering problem is that neither moratorium provides funding to pay tenants’ rent. The past-due rent will accumulate month after month until it all comes due at once. Not only will millions of tenants face eviction when the moratorium expires, but they will have built up a disastrously deep hole of debt.

Meanwhile, landlords still have bills and mortgages to pay during the moratorium. Many landlords, especially small mom-and-pop landlords, will struggle to stay afloat.

Even when past rent does come due, the odds of recouping all of it are slim. The result could be foreclosures and stress sales. Local landlords might have no choice but to sell to investment funds or other owners who may be much less friendly to tenants.

And when it all goes down, landlords seeking payments that they are legally owed from tenants who still can’t pay could overwhelm small claims courts.

Meaningful rental assistance could help blunt or even prevent that disaster, as was demonstrated by the supplemental unemployment benefits that were included in the CARES Act but allowed to expire at the end of July. Landlords could be made at least partially whole, and tenants might emerge without so much debt.

That’s a long shot for now. California lawmakers pinned their hopes on federal aid, and Congress remains at a partisan impasse over an aid package to follow the CARES Act.

In the meantime, unlike extra unemployment benefits and stimulus payments, the eviction moratorium Band-Aids are only pushing off the day of reckoning and ensuring it will be even worse.

