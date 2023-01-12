PD Editorial: Newsom confronts his first budget deficit

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

During his first term, the fiscal challenge for Gov. Gavin Newsom was how to manage a rapidly rising tide of tax revenue.

One year ago, as he unveiled his spending plan for 2022-23, Newsom marveled that “no other state in American history has ever experienced a surplus as large as this.” The budget he signed six months later totaled $308 billion — exceeding his first budget by almost $100 billion while funding an expansion of prekindergarten and making all low-income residents eligible for the state’s health care program. And for the second consecutive year, millions of Californians received tax rebates.

This year, as Newsom starts his second term, the surplus has evaporated, and there will be tough choices ahead for the governor and his fellow Democrats in the Legislature.

Newsom unveiled a $297 billion spending plan for 2023-24 on Tuesday, based on a projected revenue shortfall of $22.5 billion. A more pessimistic legislative budget analysis pegs the gap at $24 billion.

Whatever the actual amount, there’s no mystery about the reversal in the state’s fiscal fortunes. State and local governments across the country were buoyed by billions of dollars in federal aid during the first two years of the COVID pandemic. Meanwhile, inflation is driving up the cost of many public programs, just as it is stretching families’ budgets.

A third — and chronic — factor is California’s boom-and-bust tax system, which relies heavily on the wealthiest residents to fill the state’s coffers. Because much of their income is derived from investments rather than wages and salaries, tax receipts rise and fall with the currents of the economy.

So, a recession, or even an economic slowdown, has an outsized impact on California’s treasury, with tax revenue tumbling even as more people qualify for unemployment, Medi-Cal and other assistance.

Newsom said capital gains taxes peaked at 10% of state revenue in 2021 but will drop off to about 5% by 2025.

The full scope of this year’s deficit won’t be clear until April, when income tax returns are due. And only then will real bargaining get started, with the governor delivering a revised budget proposal in May. The deadline for legislative approval is June 15, and the new fiscal year begins July 1.

Still this week’s proposal offers some useful insights into Newsom’s priorities. To his credit, he wouldn’t tap the state’s rainy-day reserve, which may be needed later if there is a full-blown recession.

Newsom proposed full funding of K-14 education and asked for $1 billion to help local governments address homelessness as well as startup funds for new courts to supervise some people with substance abuse and mental health disorders.

To help close the revenue gap, he wants to postpone some expenditures authorized in past budgets. That includes scaling back his ambitious climate change agenda, which is disappointing. But a proposed $6 billion reduction should be more than offset by a substantial increase in federal spending on electric vehicles, renewable energy and other climate-related projects.

California must not abandon its commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, but neither can the state ignore its constitutional obligation to balance the budget. With lingering uncertainty about tax revenue and possible economic headwinds, some of the toughest decisions may be yet to come.

