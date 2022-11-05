PD Editorial: Newsom is in the spotlight on homelessness

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

It may be tempting to dismiss Gov. Gavin Newsom’s blanket rejection of city and county homeless action plans as an election week stunt.

California’s governor does have a knack for grabbing headlines, after all.

In this instance, however, Newsom is shining a bright light on the failure of his administration and local governments in every corner of the state to solve a problem that’s responsible for human misery and voter fury.

Newsom says California must do better. Now he needs to deliver.

There are almost 175,000 homeless people in California, according to the most recent snapshot — just 3,000 shy of Santa Rosa’s entire population in the 2020 census — and about 116,000 are sleeping in tents, cars and other places not intended for human habitation.

Those numbers are up since 2019, despite billions of dollars spent on emergency housing during the pandemic.

Billions more have been budgeted, but Newsom announced Thursday that he will withhold $1 billion from counties and the state’s 13 largest cities until they produce more ambitious plans, complete with metrics to measure progress.

The rejected plans aimed to reduce homelessness statewide just 2% by 2024.

“At this pace,” Newsom said in a statement, “it would take decades to significantly curb homelessness in California — this approach is simply unacceptable. Everyone has to do better — cities, counties, and the state included. We are all in this together.”

Some obstacles aren’t easily overcome — land is expensive in California; rent, home prices and building costs are high and going higher; and Newsom’s newly enacted courts to handle mental health issues won’t be up and running in most counties until next year.

The challenge is getting the most bang for the buck.

Sonoma County and local cities have converted motels and opened shelters, tiny home villages and overnight parking for recreational vehicles at a cost of tens of millions of dollars, but the number of unsheltered people still increased 5% between 2020 and this year.

County officials are confident they can satisfy Newsom, and they believe their plan will reduce local homelessness by 10% within a year.

Some people, including several city council candidates in Tuesday’s election, contend that Sonoma County and local communities are too welcoming, resulting in a migration of homeless people from elsewhere. However, the annual survey conducted in February found that 68% of the local homeless population was previously housed in Sonoma County and half have lived here for 10 years or more.

County officials say more transitional and permanent housing is needed for people coming off the streets and out of shelters. There also is a need for more accountability for those living on the street. A new county ordinance outlawing daytime camping near parks, schools, day care centers and public buildings is a step in the right direction.

Newsom is all but certain to win reelection on Tuesday, but the success of his second term and any future political aspirations are now linked to California’s progress on homelessness. That is, to borrow one of Newsom’s own phrases, a “big, hairy, audacious goal.”

