PD Editorial: Newsom shows some spending restraint with vetoes

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

Over the past few weeks, Gov. Gavin Newsom wielded his veto pen with strategic intent. Officially, he wanted to keep spending somewhat under control. Unofficially — and unadmitted — he perhaps wanted to polish his record for a future presidential run that he insists isn’t happening. Either way, the results were good for California taxpayers.

Newsom signed 997 bills into law and vetoed 169 this year. That’s about 1 in 7 bills vetoed, and more vetoes than the governor issued in the past two years combined.

That might sound like there was a disconnect between Newsom and his fellow Democrats who control the Legislature, but the numbers are a little misleading. Lawmakers passed far fewer bills than normal in the past two sessions as COVID-19 sucked up all the oxygen in Sacramento. They got busy this year, and so did the governor’s veto pen. In fact, the veto rate was in line with past years.

What was curious this year was not so much how many bills Newsom vetoed but which ones and why. Many of his vetoes focused on spending. The state has been flush with cash in recent years, but recent forecasts warn that a slowing economy will cut into state revenue. Nevertheless, lawmakers sent Newsom numerous spending bills that weren’t accounted for in the state budget.

Granted, some of those bills passed before the state’s financial risk in a floundering global economy was fully understood. Fortunately, a governor’s veto can serve as a backstop.

In the past, Newsom hasn’t been above viewing state finances with unchecked optimism, but this year’s spending spree proved too much for him. His veto message on many of the bills included some version of the language, “With our state facing lower-than-expected revenues over the first few months of this fiscal year, it is important to remain disciplined.”

There’s good reason for concern. Inflation rates not seen in decades strain governments just like they do households. The state must spend more for material to build roads, fuel to move vehicles, office supplies and everything else. Just providing the same level of public services costs more each year, and with current inflation rates, a lot more.

Meanwhile, revenue is down. The California Department of Finance’s most recent revenue report placed general fund revenue during the first two months of the fiscal year $2 billion below the budget forecast. That’s in large part due to the economic slowdown. Income tax revenue is off 11%. Capital gains taxes also are coming up short because the stock market is in the tank and the housing market is slowing as mortgage rates rise.

Newsom was prudent, then, to curtail spending. For example, mandatory kindergarten attendance won’t happen at this time because legislators hadn’t figured out how to pay for it sustainably. There also won’t be a pilot outreach program for behavioral health services to some Medi-Cal patients.

California is known for going through boom-and-bust budget cycles. The past few years have seen a boom despite the pandemic. Now signs are pointing to a possible bust. Better to tighten belts now and preserve existing programs than commit to new programs with money taxpayers may not have.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.