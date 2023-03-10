PD Editorial: Newsom takes his show on the road

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced plans to tour the state in lieu of giving a more traditional State of the State address. Now he has COVID-19. His office says he’ll be fine in time for next week’s tour. If he’s not, rest assured that his press team will be ready to announce every opportunity to hear the governor speak. If only Newsom’s office were always so eager to share his schedule.

Article V of the state constitution requires that “the Governor shall report to the Legislature each calendar year on the condition of the State and may make recommendations.” For a long time, governors did that by sending a letter to lawmakers. Television made the State of the State address an appealing way for a governor to talk to as many Californians as would tune in or read about the speech in the newspaper the next day.

Like the State of the Union address in Washington, the State of the State usually has lots of pomp and circumstance, special guests in the gallery, bragging about achievements and promises of more to come.

But ratings have fallen in recent years as eyes and ears turn to social media and the internet.

So Newsom will send a letter to lawmakers and tour the state instead. Odds are that few Californians will notice the change. The days of giving the speech during the evening news hour and getting live coverage in the big markets are long gone. Sacramento doesn’t even have its version of C-Span anymore.

Newsom and state lawmakers will tout their policy priorities and generally try to sell the public on their vision for the future of the state. That vision is complicated this year by a significant state revenue shortfall that will necessitate cutting programs, raising taxes or both.

Hopefully it won’t be just a dog and pony show, though. The fights with Florida that seem to occupy so much of Newsom’s attention these days are not what people need to hear about. The governor should listen to regular Californians while he’s out and about. People facing real challenges like housing affordability, devastating inflation, weather catastrophes and diminishing quality of life. These are the day-to-day, kitchen-table issues that Newsom needs to address in his State of the State tour.

If Newsom does get over his most recent bout of COVID-19 quickly and hits the road as planned this coming week, he’d do well to note that it is Sunshine Week, the national celebration of government transparency. No doubt his staff will keep people posted on the next place the governor will be. They’re not usually so open, though.

Newsom’s office of late has been needlessly secretive about his schedule. Staff usually won’t share who the governor is meeting with or where he’s going, the Sacramento Bee noted in a recent editorial. That might be a family vacation around the holidays that could draw criticism because it’s to a state subject to California’s state-funded travel ban, or it could be a series of meetings with power brokers in Washington, D.C.

The public might not find out until weeks after the fact what the governor was up to. That’s too late to ask useful questions and keep the public in the loop. Other governors — even Newsom’s foil, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis — regularly release their schedules. There’s no reason he can’t too.

