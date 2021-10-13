PD Editorial: Newsom vetoes virtual access to public meetings

The COVID-19 pandemic exposed fault lines in our society and gaps in the safety net, but not everything we learned was bad. Pandemic precautions demonstrated that public meetings held in virtual spaces can be effective and far more widely accessible than in-person-only meetings. It’s a practice that California governments from the Legislature on down to local school boards should continue.

Assemblymembers Alex Lee, D-San Jose, and Cristina Garcia, D-Bell Gardens, wanted to make sure the public continued to have that improved virtual access, especially after cities began cutting back as in-person meetings resumed. They coauthored Assembly Bill 339, which would have required public meetings of city councils and county boards of supervisors to include options for people to attend and comment online or by telephone.

Opposition from the League of California Cities and others forced the bill to be narrowed to include only cities and counties with more than 250,000 residents. That concession gave Gov. Gavin Newsom a strange justification to veto the bill.

In his veto message, Newsom said “this would set a precedent of tying public access requirements to the population of jurisdictions.” He also worried the “patchwork approach may lead to public confusion.”

That seems more a convenient pretext than an actual reason to justify curtailing public access. While Newsom has a point that, in principle, public access requirements should be the same for Amador City, population 200, and Los Angeles County, population 10 million, even the weakened AB 339 was a good foundation that could have been built upon. Let the big cities work out any remaining kinks and then expand the requirement in the future.

It is also true that larger municipalities have more resources to produce hybrid meetings. When the Carlsbad City Council returned to in-person meetings in July, the city decided it couldn’t continue to offer Zoom attendance as an option.

“The reason we are not allowing phone-in comments at in-person meetings is because we don’t have the equipment as part of our current AV system in the City Council chamber,” Kristina Ray, the city’s communication and engagement director, told the San Diego Union-Tribune. “It would also take more staff to manage two types of commenting processes.”

Chula Vista Mayor Mary Salas told the newspaper that continuing hybrid access would require video and sound system upgrades for council chambers that could run into the millions of dollars. While that estimate seems high, there is no doubt that providing high-quality, two-way access to public meetings would involve an investment in both staff and equipment.

The League of California Cities called AB 339 an unfunded mandate, which it is, but every public meeting law is an unfunded mandate. Nevertheless, transparency and access are a public good. It behooves the Legislature to provide grants that help smaller municipalities offer hybrid access as in-person meetings once again become more common.

What’s clear is that the pandemic demonstrated the enormous democratic value of allowing the public to participate in meetings virtually. Newsom’s veto of AB 339 is a setback. Legislators should collaborate with him before next year’s legislative session to develop a workable approach.

In the meantime, state law doesn’t forbid virtual access to meetings. Localities should consider doing it on their own.

