PD Editorial: Newsom’s risky gambit on gun safety

There is no mystery about gun violence plaguing the United States.

The cause is guns.

Our country is flooded with them — an estimated 400 million firearms for 330 million people. Guns are the leading cause of death for children and teenagers, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Pew Research found that half of suicides and 8 in 10 murders involve guns. Yet not nearly enough is done to keep them from people who are a danger to themselves and others.

In response to the wave of deadly gun violence, Gov. Gavin Newsom wants to amend the U.S. Constitution.

Newsom wants to prohibit firearms sales to anyone under 21, require background checks prior to all firearms sale, impose a mandatory waiting period and ban civilian sales of military-style assault weapons.

Each plank of the Democratic governor’s proposal has widespread public support. If you doubt that, consider these findings from a Fox News poll released in April: 87% support age limits, 81% favor universal background checks, 77% support a 30-day waiting period. Even an assault weapons ban was favored by 61%. That’s a landslide in any election.

Yet universal background checks are stalled in Congress, and many Republican-leaning states are eliminating barriers to packing heat in public, even allowing concealed weapons without a permit or training. Meanwhile, federal judges are systematically dismantling gun safety laws, among them California’s ban on selling semi-automatic weapons to anyone under 21 and Texas’ law prohibiting domestic abusers from possessing firearms.

There are two ways to amend the Constitution. Congress, by a two-thirds majority, can propose an amendment. Or, as Newsom recommends, legislatures in two-thirds of the states can call a constitutional convention. In either case, amendments must be ratified by three-quarters of the states.

While there would be great value in affirming that the Second Amendment right to bear arms is not unlimited, convening a constitutional convention would be, as UC Berkeley law school dean Erwin Chemerinsky told the Los Angeles Times, “a terrible idea.”

Supporters may hope a convention could be limited to the sole topic of guns, echoing advocates of balanced budget and term limit amendments. But nothing in the Constitution — nor any precedent in U.S. history — limits the scope of a constitutional convention. Indeed, the 1787 convention was convened to propose revisions to the Articles of Confederation and instead drafted an entirely new constitution. All 27 subsequent amendments originated in Congress.

In this age of deep partisan divisions, a runaway constitutional convention could threaten free speech, voting rights, women’s reproductive rights, marriage equality, even birthright citizenship.

Moreover, as Chemerinsky points out, the Supreme Court has yet to address any of the changes Newsom is proposing. “So maybe the Supreme Court will say these things violate the Second Amendment,” he said, “but it hasn’t happened yet.” He believes the court would at least uphold background checks.

Newsom’s call for a constitutional convention grabbed headlines. It may raise his national profile for a possible presidential campaign and provide a purpose for his new political action committee. Not incidentally, his proposal would save lives. But putting the Constitution in the crosshairs could be as dangerous as the proliferation of guns.

