PD Editorial: Nine minutes that shook the nation

One year ago, Derek Chauvin, then a Minneapolis police officer, pressed his knee against George Floyd’s neck for nine excruciating minutes. Chauvin ignored Floyd’s pleas that he could not breathe. So did three other officers.

Floyd was suspected of passing a counterfeit $20 bill, a misdemeanor. His death, captured in grisly detail on cellphone videos, inspired one of the largest protest movements in U.S. history. As many as 26 million people in 550 cities marched or took a knee.

They demanded justice, and they helped bring about a national reckoning on race and police brutality.

No, the United States hasn’t eliminated racism or persuaded everyone that it is systemic and undercuts the founders’ proclamation that “all men are created equal.” But Americans of all races and walks of life are talking openly about inequities and ways to eradicate them. That’s progress.

Chauvin, meanwhile, was convicted in a Minnesota court of murder and manslaughter. The three officers who stood by as Floyd died are awaiting trial on charges of aiding and abetting, and a federal grand jury indicted all four men for federal civil rights violations.

In the aftermath of Floyd’s death and the demonstrations that followed, many law enforcement agencies moved to ban chokeholds and limit use of tear gas and rubber bullets on nonviolent demonstrators. Prosecutors seem less reluctant to hold law enforcement officers accountable for their actions.

Communities, including several here in Sonoma County, are exploring Eugene, Oregon’s innovative CAHOOTS program, which shifted responsibility for mental health calls to social workers, freeing police to focus on criminal behavior.

That’s progress, too.

But an important reform has been bottled up in Sacramento, at least until now.

Lawyers, accountants, even hair stylists can lose their license for misconduct. California is one of just four states with no mechanism for disqualifying law enforcement officers.

Senate Bill 2, by state Sen. Steve Bradford, D-Gardena, would allow decertification of police officers for “serious misconduct” — actions that might result in dismissal but fall short of criminal conduct. The state’s Peace Officer Standards and Training commission would investigate and decide whether to decertify officers. The commission’s finding would be made public.

The goal is to ensure that a cop who gets fired — which isn’t easy because of statutory labor protections for police — cannot simply move on to another law enforcement agency.

Bradford pushed a similar proposal through the state Senate last summer, but the bill was waiting for an Assembly floor vote when the clock ran out on the legislative session. His new bill cleared a big obstacle last week with approval by the Senate Appropriations Committee. A vote by the full Senate comes next.

Another provision would make it easier to sue individual officers for wrongful death and civil rights violations — a step already taken by several states and under consideration in Congress.

The prospect of lawsuits has opened a new avenue for opposition to Bradford’s bill. But the deep pocket for civil litigation will continue to be employers — typically cities and counties — so the impact may be somewhat limited. Still, it would have been simpler to handle these issues separately.

A year ago, Americans saw policing at its worst and called for change. Bradford’s bill offers one more step forward by protecting the public, and the majority of cops who do exemplary work, from those who prove they aren’t fit for the job.

