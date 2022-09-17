PD Editorial: No more stock trading for members of Congress

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

It’s easy to beat the stock market when you have inside information about upcoming congressional findings or legislation that will affect a company. Just ask the nearly 100 members of Congress who traded stocks in companies with business pending before lawmakers. It’s past time to cleanse Congress of both the appearance and the fact of profiteering, corruption and conflicts of interest.

A New York Times analysis of stock trades by members of Congress makes the Capitol dome look like the world’s biggest cookie jar. The Times reviewed financial disclosure documents filed by all U.S. senators and representatives from 2019 to 2021. Ninety-seven — nearly 1 in 5 — reported that they or members of their immediate families had bought or sold stocks or other financial instruments that “intersected with their congressional work.”

The 97 wheeler-dealers are evenly divided between Democrats and Republicans. They range from backbenchers to leaders and senior members like Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Sen. Dianne Feinstein.

For example, Rep. Ro Khanna, a South Bay Democrat, had more troubling trades than any other member of Congress — more than 10,000 involving 900 companies made by trusts in the name of his wife and children. They included selling stocks of at least eight companies being investigated by committees that Khanna sat on.

Another example: Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Alabama and a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, sold off Microsoft futures weeks before the software company lost a $10 billion defense contract.

Khanna, Tuberville and others insist that all their trades were hands-off and aboveboard.

Congressional financial conflicts, whether perceived or real, are doubly corrosive. They weaken public confidence in the fairness of the financial markets. And they deepen Americans’ already profound cynicism toward Congress and government in general.

Insider trading is illegal for everyone. Congress has subjected itself to additional restrictions, including the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge Act of 2012, which prohibits members of Congress from using “any nonpublic information derived from the individual’s position … or gained from performance of the individual’s duties, for personal benefit.”

Yet even seemingly blatant cases of insider trading are difficult to prove. And no member of Congress has been prosecuted under the 2012 act, while fines violating the law’s financial reporting requirements are nominal.

Set against the weak protections of current law are the strong advantages members of Congress bring to their trading decisions. They regularly obtain information before it is made public. They routinely get an inside scoop from lobbyists, executives and experts. Their job is to shape laws and regulations that can affect individual companies or entire industries.

What’s needed is a comprehensive barrier to conflicts of interest. One approach would be to follow the model of every recent president except Donald Trump by placing financial assets in blind trusts. Another would be to ban members of Congress from trading in individual stocks, directing them instead to mutual funds, bonds and such.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, whose wife has made a few trades, encourages members of the Republican caucus not to own individual stocks. Pelosi long has resisted restrictions, but she seems to be softening her stance lately. The New York Times analysis should soften it further. Congress exists to serve the nation, not its members.

