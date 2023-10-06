PD Editorial: Nobel doctors’ tool helped fight COVID

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

Two American researchers won the 2023 Nobel Prize in physiology or medicine for discoveries that were critical to the rapid development of COVID-19 vaccines. They deserve it.

Dr. Katalin Karikó and Dr. Drew Weissman were conducting research into tweaking messenger RNA as far back as the 1990s. They spent years looking for a way to use modified mRNA to stimulate immune response, often encountering dead ends.

At the time, the consensus was that mRNA was not suitable for treatment. Karikó and Weissman toiled on the fringes of medical science.

Things were especially difficult for Karikó. Not only was she a woman in a field dominated by men, but she also was an immigrant. She and her family had moved to the United States from Hungary years before.

Securing support for her research was a constant struggle. In fact, the University of Pennsylvania, where both Karikó and Weissman are on faculty, at one point demoted Karikó because she couldn’t secure funding for her mRNA research. Not surprisingly, the school’s announcement celebrating the Nobel Prize leaves that part of the story out.

There’s a lesson in there for California. Sometimes unorthodox ideas need to be heard. Often they don’t pan out, but proponents of controversial theories deserve a chance to make their case. So it’s just as well that the governor has signed a bill repealing a law passed last year that stifled contrarian views from medical professionals. At a minimum it will save the state a bunch of legal costs defending an unconstitutional law.

Karikó is only the 13th woman to win the medicine prize. With any luck, she’ll be a role model for young women and girls interested in careers in science and medicine.

Like so much scientific research, Karikó and Weissman didn’t know exactly where their work would lead and what practical applications it would have. They didn’t even know if they’d succeed. No doubt there were many lonely nights of self-doubt as one more experiment came up short. They certainly didn’t know that within a few short years, their work would be the foundation for turning the tide against a global pandemic.

They persevered. Eventually the breakthroughs came. When the world needed it, their research was ready.

In the early days of COVID, the virus hit hard and spread fast. People can second guess government reactions now, but the truth is that the only certainty at the time was that people were dying. No one knew how bad it would get.

Fortunately, mRNA vaccines arrived within a year. Their rapid deployment curbed the spread of the virus. COVID mutations are still out there, but vaccines developed from Karikó and Weissman’s work are saving lives. The data is clear: COVID death rates are lower in states where vaccine uptake is higher.

A new COVID booster shot is available now in preparation for what could be another winter surge. When Americans roll up their sleeves for it, they should whisper thanks to two doctors in Pennsylvania who worked in obscurity for years. There’s nothing obscure about them anymore.

