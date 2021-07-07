PD Editorial: Noncitizen troops earned America’s support, not deportation

Most U.S. military veterans come home after their tour of duty. Noncitizen soldiers, however, sometimes find themselves in legal limbo and must wait decades to return. Even some active-duty troops serve this nation while fearing that their families could be deported at any time.

Such is life for some noncitizens in the armed forces. They joined the military as a path to citizenship through naturalization, only to be stymied by a convoluted and contradictory immigration system.

That is wrong, heartless and unconscionable. People who honorably serve our nation, regardless of where they were born, should have that service honored in return.

Improvement is coming. Or at least the Biden administration has promised it. Last week the administration announced plans to ensure that eligible noncitizen service members, veterans and family members may remain in the United States and that they may return if they already have been deported. Those veterans and their families can receive veterans benefits and be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

“It’s our responsibility to serve all veterans as well as they have served us — no matter who they are, where they are from or the status of their citizenship,” said Denis McDonough, the secretary of Veterans Affairs, in announcing the plans. “Keeping that promise means ensuring that noncitizen service members, veterans and their families are guaranteed a place in the country they swore an oath — and in many cases fought — to defend.”

The number of affected individuals likely runs into the thousands. Some fell through the bureaucratic cracks. Others were deported after being convicted of minor crimes. Many were left in limbo as doors to citizenship swung almost closed under the Trump administration, resulting in a 72% decrease in military naturalizations.

Noncitizens have been integral to the American military ever since the Revolutionary War. The Defense Department reports that about 5,000 individuals with legal residency status enlist in the military each year.

About 45,000 noncitizens currently serve on active duty; an estimated 11,800 of those have a family member facing deportation, and there are more than 700,000 foreign-born veterans, according to California Sen. Alex Padilla. He recently chaired a Senate subcommittee hearing on the issues.

Military service traditionally provided an expedited path for foreign-born individuals to become naturalized U.S. citizens. The reverse now seems true, according to Margaret Stock, an immigration lawyer in Alaska and retired lieutenant colonel in the Army Reserve, who testified at the Senate hearing. “Enlistment in the armed forces may now delay an application for years, rather than speeding up the naturalization process,” she noted.

In that chaotic system, it typically is up to the service member or veteran to figure out how to obtain the military’s citizenship authorization. The VA does not assist with applications, and the military lacks an overall system for tracking individuals who seek citizenship.

America owes better to its service members. Barring serious crimes that should disqualify any potential new American from legal residency or citizenship, enlistment should provide a clear path to legal status and help from the VA getting it.

