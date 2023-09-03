PD Editorial: North Coast senator joins the Big Three

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

Mike McGuire’s roots in local politics are as deep as his resume is long: school board trustee, City Council member and mayor in Healdsburg, Sonoma County supervisor and, for the past nine years, state senator.

The Healdsburg Democrat will soon add a new title with influence far beyond the North Coast: president pro tempore of the state Senate.

Unlike the U.S. Senate, where president pro tem is a largely ceremonial post, typically filled by the senior member of the majority party, the state Senate’s president is a genuine power broker.

With the other members of the Big Three — the governor and Assembly speaker — the pro tem exercises extraordinary influence over the state’s $300 billion annual budget.

By appointing committees and choosing their chairs, the Senate leader can set agendas and shape policy on practically any issue — taxes, business and environmental regulations, utilities, housing, public safety, education, health care, safety net programs.

McGuire’s position will be buttressed by a Democratic supermajority in the state Senate, but he will confront revenue shortfalls and tough budget choices, as well as cities and counties unhappy with state affordable housing mandates, public discontent with homelessness, simmering conflicts between moderates and progressives in his own party and a governor who may be distracted by his own political ambitions.

In his district, McGuire is regarded as a hardworking legislator with a salty vocabulary — and a side hustle as a popular charity auctioneer. Having been through multiple disasters in Sonoma, Lake, Napa and Mendocino counties, McGuire is an authority on wildfire response and prevention. While he has never faced a serious election challenge, he displayed a deft political touch in quietly lining up support to succeed Senate President Toni Atkins, whose is blocked by term limits from seeking reelection in 2024.

By the time news started circulating in the Capitol on Monday, McGuire already had secured the votes he needed. Within hours, he was joined by Atkins and other Democrats in a public display of unity that contrasted with the protracted battle before Robert Rivas of Hollister succeeded Anthony Rendon as Assembly speaker earlier this year.

When he takes over, probably early next year, McGuire will be the first Senate president from a predominantly rural district in at least a half-century. Because term limits will force him out no later than 2026, he’s likely to be the shortest-tenured pro tem since 1970.

In the interim, McGuire has an opportunity to build on his legislative record while raising his profile for a possible bid for statewide office. Having already formed an exploratory committee to run for insurance commissioner in 2026, he has a strong incentive to put the mushrooming homeowners insurance crisis on the legislative agenda in 2024 — including his proposal to require insurers to cover property owners who make their homes more resistant to fire.

In California, political power tends to be concentrated in the big media markets. But the North Coast punches above its weight class. Two examples: Rep. Mike Thompson of Napa was a top lieutenant under Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and Assemblywoman Cecilia Aguiar-Curry of Winters is No. 2 in Rivas’ leadership team.

Now, as McGuire moves to the top spot in the state Senate, suburban and rural California have a chance to steal the spotlight for a change.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.