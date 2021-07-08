PD Editorial: Nothing friendly about attacks on RP City Council

Rohnert Park calls itself “the friendly city,” but there’s nothing friendly about arson or bigotry.

And it isn’t a good look for any community when the FBI is asked to investigate escalating threats against public officials.

The source of all this conflict could hardly be less significant: “safe and sane” fireworks — spinners, smoke balls and other stay-on-the-ground novelties that remain legal over the Fourth of July in some California cities.

A divided Rohnert Park City Council voted to ban the sale and possession of personal fireworks, citing the risk of igniting fires and the drain on public safety resources. Fireworks already were illegal in six other local cities and unincorporated areas of Sonoma County. Sebastopol joined the parade a few week ago.

The ugly backlash in Rohnert Park started about six weeks before the final council vote on April 27.

Each of the three council members who supported the ordinance — Mayor Gerard Giudice, Vice Mayor Jackie Elward and Councilman Willy Linares — has been targeted for abuse and intimidation, some of it overtly racist.

In March, Elward — an immigrant from the Democratic Republic of Congo and the first Black woman elected to the Rohnert Park council — said an anonymous caller opposed to the ban told her to “go back to Africa” in a tirade peppered with racial slurs.

More recently, Giudice said, a person who claimed to be a fireworks supplier from Arizona posted a threat on Facebook to “bring a reign of terror down” on the mayor’s neighborhood, using — what else? — “hundreds of fireworks.”

On Sunday — the Fourth of July — Linares’ garbage pail went up in flames. He said someone had filled it with fireworks. “Tonight, as my 2-year-old slept in her crib,” Linares said in a social media post, “my garbage can went up in flames … Is this payback?”

Rohnert Park police and the FBI are investigating.

Anyone who runs for office ought to know that they will be subject to criticism, both fair and unfair. It goes with the job. (So do long hours and, in smaller cities, little or no pay.)

But there is never a justification for racial slurs, threats or intimidation.

Making matters worse — if that’s possible — Rohnert Park’s ordinance was put on hold, meaning no one was prevented from selling or using Fourth of July fireworks this year.

It took about a month for opponents, including some of the organizations authorized to sell fireworks in Rohnert Park, to gather enough signatures to qualify a referendum.

That left the council with a choice: repeal the ordinance, or put it up to a vote by the residents of Rohnert Park. The council opted for an election, which is set for Sept. 14.

Many of us grew up with personal fireworks at Fourth of July parties. We appreciate the tradition. But we can’t ignore the growing number of fireworks-related fires, especially during tinder-dry Northern California summers.

With booms and smoke coming from all directions, it’s also increasingly difficult for authorities to enforce state laws against firecrackers and cherry bombs and bottle rockets. The sky has been filled with pyrotechnic displays on a nightly basis for several weeks, substantially increasing the risk of a catastrophic accident — and disturbing the peace for many local residents.

Supporters and critics of Rohnert Park’s fireworks ordinance have about two months to persuade voters. We doubt opponents are going to win many votes, or make any friends, by trying to intimidate City Council members.

