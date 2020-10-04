PD Editorial: November election recommendations

Here are our recommendations to date for the Nov. 3 election.

FEDERAL

U.S. Congress, 2nd District — Jared Huffman

Jared Huffman does a good job representing a vast district, stretching from the Golden Gate to the Oregon border. He is one of the most liberal members of the House, and he represents one of the bluest districts in the nation's bluest state.

U.S. Congress, 5th District — Mike Thompson

Mike Thompson has ably served Wine Country for nearly three decades, first in the state Senate and now in the U.S. House of Representatives. His moderate to progressive voting record aligns well with his North Bay district.

CALIFORNIA

Senate, 3rd District — Bill Dodd

In this unprecedented moment, the state needs experienced, solutions-oriented legislators like state Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa. Dodd, a former Republican, is a genuine centrist who puts results first. He has a deep reservoir of experience as a Napa County business owner and an elected official.

Assembly, 2nd District — Jim Wood

Sacramento, says Assemblyman Jim Wood, is filled with people dedicated to maintaining the status quo. Name a problem, he says, and entrenched interests endeavor to derail practically any solution. Wood, D-Santa Rosa, speaks from experience, having tackled some of California's most intractable issues during his three terms in the Legislature: health care, housing, insurance, utilities, water.

Assembly, 4th District — Cecilia Aguiar-Curry

Issues in this sprawling district run the gamut from student housing at Sonoma State University and UC Davis to homelessness in Napa and Woodland, from wildfire recovery in Lake County to the threat that rising sea levels will swamp Highway 37, and the future of PG&E and the Sonoma Developmental Center. Assemblywoman Cecilia Aguiar-Curry is well-versed in all of them.

Assembly, 10th District — Marc Levine

An upstart Marc Levine unseated a well-known and heavily funded incumbent in the 2012 election. Over four Assembly terms, he has emphasized his independence while demonstrating a knack for introducing bills that make big headlines but not much impact. His experience and seasoning set him apart in this year's election.

Proposition 14 — Stem cell bonds — No

After 16 years, the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine is well established, and its successes should allow it to secure other sources of funding, including federal funding as the Bush-era restrictions on stem cell research have been lifted

Proposition 15 — Property taxes — No

Proposition 15 would raise property taxes by an estimated $12.5 billion a year by taking Proposition 13 protections away from some commercial and industrial properties. The chief advocates say small businesses would be protected. That may have been their intention, but it almost certainly wouldn’t be the result.

Proposition 16 — Affirmative action — Yes

We have a diverse society, but it isn’t colorblind or merit-based. Women, on average, are paid 80 cents for every dollar paid to men. Women of color are paid even less than white women. African Americans and Latinos are still unrepresented in the state’s universities and overrepresented among the unemployed and in California’s vast prison system.

Proposition 17 — Voting rights for parolees — Yes

Parolees work and pay taxes and, as supporters note, a Florida study concluded that parolees whose voting rights were restored were less likely to return to prison. Everyone benefits from reducing recidivism. Felons on probation already are allowed to vote.

Proposition 18 — Voting rights for 17-year-olds — No

More than a dozen state allow 17-year-olds to vote in primaries if they turn 18 prior to the general election. There is a logical nexus: general election candidates are nominated in the primary. Proposition 18 goes further. It also would allow 17-year-olds to vote in low-turnout special elections, which frequently are called by small school districts for bonds and parcel taxes.

Proposition 19 — Property taxes — No

Proposition 19 would allow people to buy more expensive homes anywhere in the state, while capping their property taxes. Moreover, they could repeat the maneuver three times. That might provide lots of business for real estate agents, but it would undercut school districts and local governments, the beneficiaries of property taxes.