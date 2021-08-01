PD Editorial: Now is the time to plan for the next pandemic

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

Here’s a sobering reality: The next pandemic is coming.

No one can say when or what form it will take, but it’s somewhere on the horizon even as the world struggles to control the continuing spread of COVID-19, which has killed 4.2 million people, including 628,000 Americans, in less than two years.

The time to prepare is now.

There are obvious priorities like ensuring that national stockpiles of masks and other personal protective equipment are replenished and properly maintained. Doctors, nurses and other health care workers should never again be forced to improvise because proper medical supplies aren’t available.

But we need to think bigger. For instance, can we start developing vaccines now, before we know what will cause the next pandemic?

Yes, says Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, earned the trust of millions of Americans with science-based advice about combating COVID-19 and resistance to misinformation and political efforts to downplay the scope of the challenge.

In the years ahead, Fauci wants to put scientists to work on prototype vaccines to protect against about 20 families of viruses that threaten human lives.

After our experience with the coronavirus, investing in pandemic preparedness should be a no-brainer. In addition to taking millions of lives, the pandemic flattened the global economy practically overnight. Moreover, COVID-19 demonstrated with devastating effect how quickly — and quietly — a contagion can cross oceans in an interconnected world.

A vaccine research project “would require pretty large sums of money,” Fauci told the New York Times. “But after what we’ve been through, it’s not out of the question.”

There’s history behind Fauci’s vision. One reason why effective COVID-19 vaccines could be delivered in record time was that scientists had been studying coronaviruses for years before the outbreak. When the virus’ genetic sequence was published, they already had a large base of knowledge.

The same approach could be applied to other viruses. Once researchers identify their molecular structure, they can try to figure out where antibodies need to attack and how to stimulate the body to produce those antibodies. Vaccines could be developed and distributed more quickly, slowing or even stopping the spread of a disease before it reaches pandemic proportions.

A century passed between the flu pandemic of 1918, which killed about 675,000 Americans, and the COVID-19 pandemic. But there have been outbreaks in the past several years that could have gone global — SARS and MERS, Ebola and virulent strains of avian flu. It was only a matter of time before a deadly diseased reached the United States, and it’s bound to happen again.

“As we begin to contemplate a successful end to the COVID-19 pandemic, we must not shift back into complacency,” Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health, told the New York Times.

One way to avoid that is to make medical research, including development of vaccines, a continuing priority. To spearhead that effort, Rep. Marcy Kaptur, D-Ohio, introduced legislation to create a National Institute of Viral Diseases. Her proposal is worthy of bipartisan support. The U.S. also needs scientists to do the research and schools and universities with the faculty, resources and facilities to train them. The dividends of being prepared have never been more evident.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.