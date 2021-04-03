PD Editorial: Now is the time to prepare for fire season

In California, it’s never too soon to start thinking about fire season.

It’s only April but Cal Fire reports that almost 3,000 acres have burned. That’s a tiny fraction of the 4.2 million consumed in 2020, the worst fire season ever in California.

After another dry winter, the state is again vulnerable. And with the warmest months on the horizon, now is the time to get ready.

For property owners, that means clearing brush and creating defensible spaces around homes and other buildings. As we have seen in Santa Rosa and Redding and Paradise, wildland fires don’t stop at the city limits. So no one should have a false sense of security.

To protect your home and yard, the California Fire Safe Council recommends keeping gutters and roofs clear of leaves and debris, clearing all flammable materials within 5 feet of a home, breaking up fuel by leaving space between plants and covering vents with wire mesh.

The state is stepping up its preparations for fire season, allocating $80 million in emergency funds this week to hire an additional 1,400 seasonal firefighters.

Seventy of the seasonal hires will be assigned to Cal Fire’s Sonoma-Lake-Napa unit, Staff Writer Julie Johnson reported. They will staff fire engines in Geyserville, beef up hand crews left short by a reduction in inmate firefighting crews and bolster helicopter operations at the Boggs Mountain base in Lake County.

Some of the new hires will join California National Guard efforts between now and the end of June to remove dead trees and other fuel in fire-prone areas.

“In California, climate change is making the hots hotter and the dries drier, leaving us with world record-breaking temperatures and devastating wildfires threatening our communities,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a written statement announcing the emergency funding. “We aren’t just waiting for the next crisis to hit — this funding will support our heroic firefighters to save lives as they work to prevent and tackle destructive wildfires.”

Work by the seasonal hires will be in addition to $1 billion set aside for wildland management in Newsom’s budget proposal for the fiscal year that begins July 1. The state’s goal is to clear fuel and complete other prevention projects on 500,000 acres annually through 2025.

Five of the six largest wildfires in California history occurred last year, including the LNU lightning complex fire, which burned in two separate areas of Sonoma County. Nine of the 10 biggest fires in state history have occurred since 2013, and there’s no reason to think the record book won’t be rewritten again this year.

Forewarned is forearmed. Don’t wait until it’s too late to protect your home.

