PD Editorial: Offer hospitals help, but stick to seismic safety deadline

When an earthquake hit Humboldt County last month, local hospitals suffered minimal damage. Patient care continued uninterrupted. California wants all hospitals to fare as well in future earthquakes, but many have put off required seismic upgrades for decades. Now, with a 2030 deadline looming, hospitals are asking for another extension. Lawmakers should grant extensions sparingly and not for any building that houses emergency care.

The state set earthquake resiliency standards for hospitals after a 1994 Southern California quake killed at least 57 people and forced the evacuation of a dozen hospitals. Hospitals are critical infrastructure in the aftermath of a natural disaster. If they are vulnerable to earthquakes, hospitalized patients are at risk and the injured who need care after the shaking ends might have nowhere to get it.

Almost all hospitals met a 2020 deadline (delayed from 2008) to ensure their buildings would remain standing after an earthquake. The tougher 2030 deadline requires hospitals to have systems in place to remain operational for at least three days after an earthquake. That means emergency backups for water, power, etc.

Almost two-thirds of California hospitals (258 of them) have at least one building that does not yet meet the requirement. That includes the main building at Healdsburg Hospital, five buildings at Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital and two buildings at Sonoma Valley Hospital, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services.

Several years remain to improve or replace old buildings, but hospitals across the state contend that isn’t enough time and that the cost will be too high. Estimates vary, but a 2019 study calculated the cost to retrofit or replace buildings in the range of $34 billion to more than $140 billion.

That is unquestionably a lot of money and a lot of work to do by 2030, but it’s important to remember that this isn’t a new requirement suddenly dropped on hospitals. They have had decades to fundraise, save, plan and get to work.

It’s also important to remember that these additional upgrades are a higher standard than simple building safety. Hospitals won’t collapse on patients. Perhaps there’s room to compromise and line up state assistance to the neediest hospitals.

Last year, a deal between hospitals and a health care workers union fell apart at the last minute. It would have weakened the seismic upgrade requirements in exchange for raises for union members.

That might have been a good deal for the union and the hospitals, but it wasn’t for Californians. Lawmakers should hold fast to the deadline, at least for buildings that provide emergency care that will be needed after an earthquake. Less-critical hospital buildings and outpatient facilities might warrant extensions, but those should be granted on a case-by-case basis, not across the board.

Lawmakers also should consider stepping up financial assistance, especially for smaller and rural hospitals that have real funding challenges. A grant program funded by the state’s e-cigarette tax will be available this year, but the state could do more to help. For example, lawmakers might ask voters to authorize bonding for public hospitals or approve low-interest loans.

What lawmakers shouldn’t do is cave to demands for more time except in the most difficult circumstances. Hospitals that put more effort into bellyaching than planning for 2030 have only themselves to blame.

