PD Editorial: Olympics return when the world needs them most

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

The opening of the Summer Olympics in Tokyo is a bittersweet moment. This is the pandemic games, a year delayed. But it doesn’t have to be that alone. Humanity should tune in for the competition, the joy in triumph and the dignity in loss. The world has earned this respite.

As the pandemic tore across countries last year, it quickly became clear that the Games would have to be postponed. This year, there were serious discussions about whether to cancel them entirely. Vaccination rates remain low in Japan. Bringing together people from around the world could create an environment in which COVID-19 variants could spread, riding athletes home.

Whatever one thinks of the decision not to cancel, the decision is made. The Games are taking place in almost empty stadiums and without the global village that normally swirls around them. Hopefully the seats will remain empty, too, a somber and important reminder of a pandemic that continues to take lives and produce new variants. There’s no need for silly cardboard cutouts.

For more than a year, people have seen how frail humans can be. At the Olympics, everyone can see how strong, swift and agile humans can be. Viewers can watch athletes excel, displaying the pinnacle of human physical achievement.

At the Olympics, athletes and nations come together for the sake of competition, not for money. A lucky few have endorsement deals or are professional athletes showing off on behalf of their country, but the vast majority are amateurs who will return home to relative obscurity even if they win a medal.

The Games are also an opportunity to enjoy sports that don’t typically make it onto the ESPN highlight reel. Thanks to DVRs, online streams and comprehensive digital coverage, fencing, badminton, handball, judo, rowing, wrestling and more receive the sort of coverage usually reserved for football, baseball, basketball, hockey and golf.

North Bay residents can cheer for at least three athletes with ties to the region. Stephen Tomasin, a Santa Rosa native and Cardinal Newman High School graduate, will compete on the American rugby team. Sabine Schut-Kery, a Napa resident, will compete in equestrian. And Nikita Ducarroz, who grew up in Sonoma, will compete in BMX events, albeit for Switzerland.

There are a dozen more Olympic athletes from the Bay Area and more than 120 from California. That’s more than double the number from any other state.

This is the third time Tokyo has been selected to host the Olympic Games. The first, in 1940, was canceled for World War II. The second, in 1964, was an opportunity for Japan to showcase how well it had recovered in the two decades after the war.

This year’s Games won’t be so much a showcase for Japan as a chance for the world to tell COVID-19, “Yes, you knocked us down last year, but we won’t stay down, and we won’t give up. We’re on the path back to normal.” That’s the Olympic spirit.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.