PD Editorial: On further review, local sports officials deserve some respect

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

Add Todd Lands to the growing list of adults making spectacles of themselves by threatening officials at sporting events for kids.

Lands, the mayor of Cloverdale, was ejected from his daughter’s basketball game at Cloverdale High School after coming out of the stands and telling one of the referees he would “see you out in the parking lot” if his daughter got injured.

Bullying and intimidation have no place in youth sports, and Andy Noonan, the veteran referee who showed Lands the exit, said it was the first time in a decade that he had to eject a parent.

Noonan is lucky. Verbal and even physical abuse occur so frequently across the country that there’s a telephone hotline for officials who have been attacked and a Facebook page dedicated to shaming parents and other spectators who behave badly. Lands’ ejection generated a lively conversation on the “Offside” page. But it’s only the most recent example of parental poor sportsmanship here in Sonoma County.

In May, police were called to the baseball field at Petaluma High School because of verbal harassment of the umpires by Maria Carrillo High School players, coaches and spectators.

Two Carrillo coaches, one player and several spectators were ejected before the game was halted in the third inning. Petaluma’s coaches moved their players away from the unruly crowd. Witnesses to this sorry spectacle said the air was filled with F-bombs, and one angry parent hollered, “I’ll see you later in the parking lot!”

Police escorted the umpires to their vehicles.

Talk to local sports officials and you will be surprised by what they endure.

It seems obvious — though apparently not to those adults who go ballistic at kids’ games — that these incidents and other like them set an awful example for high school athletes and even younger children. In 2019, police in Lakewood, Colorado, were called in to break up a brawl between parents from competing teams upset by an umpire’s call. The players were 7 years old, the umpire was 13. A dozen adults — strike that, a dozen people over the age of 18 — were cited for disorderly conduct.

Abusive behavior is fueling an exodus of umpires and referees at nearly every level of amateur competition — children’s programs, competitive high school sports, adult recreation leagues. The result: kids don’t get to play.

Organizations that assign officials say it’s increasingly difficult to recruit, and the National Federation of State High School Associations says 80% of officials quit within three years. A National Association of Sports Officials survey found that 57% of its members believe sportsmanship is getting worse. Respondents said the trend was worst in competitive youth sports and called parents and coaches the worst offenders.

If anyone should have empathy for beleaguered sports officials, it’s elected officials. Public meetings can get as raucous as any ballgame, and people sometimes treat their representatives as badly as any referee. Yet Lands seems oblivious, shrugging off his behavior as “not newsworthy.”

In many settings, sports officials are volunteers. They get a hot dog and a soda after the game. In more competitive leagues, officials are paid a fee of $50-$100 a game, which helps offset their out-of-pocket expenses for uniforms, equipment and training.

Officials might miss a call now and then, but they’re on the field for the right reason: so kids can compete. If you think you can do a better job, don’t swear and shout or threaten or get violent. Sign up to be an official.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.