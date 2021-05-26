PD Editorial: On school names, Santa Rosa board should listen

Santa Rosa school officials asked students, teachers and community members if they wanted to choose different names for James Monroe and Luther Burbank elementary schools. The answer was a resounding no.

Yet the Santa Rosa school board still plans to consider new names for both schools at its Wednesday evening meeting. We think they should listen to the stakeholders.

Surely, the board members didn’t miss the uproar earlier this year when San Francisco’s school board concluded that 44 people, including George Washington, Abraham Lincoln and Dianne Feinstein, were no longer worthy of having their names on public schools. The research was faulty, the reasoning was weak, people got angry, and the board backed down.

Santa Rosa City Schools started down this path 10 months ago when trustee Omar Medina urged his colleagues to rename Monroe school in honor of George Ortiz, a longtime Sonoma County civic leader who died last year.

Medina wanted to bypass a district policy of appointing a citizens advisory committee when considering name changes. His fellow board members declined and, at the request of trustee Alegria De La Cruz, authorized a second committee to consider renaming Burbank school in honor of labor leader Dolores Huerta.

The public should have a big role in choosing school names, especially in a process initiated by the school board rather than in the community. The district’s acknowledged failure to abide by the state’s open meeting law limited participation.

Both committees nevertheless solicited names from students and other stakeholders.

At James Monroe, the runaway choice was Monroe Elementary, the school’s original name. James was added by the school board in the 1980s, although local historians believe the school was actually named after a pioneer family and not the slaveholding president.

Burbank, a botanist who developed hundreds of varieties of fruits and plants, is one of Santa Rosa’s most famous and accomplished residents. Yet there have been periodic, and largely inconclusive, debates about whether he was involved with anti-Chinese activities in the late 19th century.

The committee found the allegations dubious and reported that retaining Burbank’s name was the clear favorite in its community survey.

The top five finishers in the Monroe survey were presented to the school board for consideration: Monroe, Charles M. Schulz, Huerta, Ortiz and Martin Luther King. For Burbank, the board was presented the top three finishers: Luther Burbank, Burbank and Santa Rosa. Numbers four and five (South A Street School and A Street Academy) were dropped by Superintendent Diann Kitamura in favor of Huerta and Ortiz.

School names should reflect community values and diversity, and to its credit Santa Rosa City Schools has named campuses for Maria Carrillo, whose family founded the city when Sonoma County was part of Mexico; famed Pomo basket weaver Elsie Allen; and Cesar Chavez, who along with Huerta founded the United Farmworkers.

King was a hero and a martyr of the civil rights movement, Schulz was a beloved cartoonist who made Sonoma County his home, Huerta is a Latina icon and Ortiz built a powerhouse organization that provided job training, education and other services for thousands of Latinos in the North Bay and beyond.

Any school should be proud to bear one of their names, but students and teachers and community members want to stick with Monroe and Burbank. The district asked for their input, and the school board ought to respect their recommendations.

