PD Editorial: One mail crisis averted, but others remain

On Tuesday, the head of the U.S. Postal Service suspended changes that threatened to cause election-disrupting delivery slowdowns. The announcement was welcome, but work remains if the Postal Service is to remain viable beyond November.

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy had come under increasing public pressure, especially from Democrats, since the Postal Service began implementing cost-saving measures this summer. DeJoy is a major Republican donor, and his critics suspected that cutbacks were meant to slow down delivery and disrupt voting by mail. When President Donald Trump admitted that he opposed additional funding for the Postal Service in part because he didn’t want to support vote-by-mail, it only added fuel to the fire.

Yet DeJoy’s insistence that he wanted to make a leaner, more-cost-effective Postal Service was grounded in genuine need. People send far less mail than they used to, and the post office has been losing money for years. “USPS’s overall financial condition is deteriorating and unsustainable,” the nonpartisan Government Accountability Office reported last year. The GAO found that the Postal Service had lost $69 billion over 11 years and had unfunded liabilities and debt totaling $143 billion.

That’s not just unsustainable; that’s a crisis. The Postal Service might not be the singular tool of distant communication it once was, but it remains an essential government service, one specifically mentioned in the Constitution. People rely on the mail for more than just voting once or twice a year. They receive prescriptions, packages, utility bills and more by mail. Candidates for lower offices this year could rely more heavily on mailed literature than ever with door-to-door campaigning curtailed by the pandemic.

So DeJoy wanted to save money. He removed some blue post boxes from streets that weren’t getting used much (something the Obama administration also did), reduced overtime hours for postal workers and eliminated some mail-sorting machines.

Those changes meant mail would take longer to reach its destination. That worried election watchers heading into a contentious presidential election with millions more mailed ballots than previous years.

The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives therefore planned to return early from vacation and take up a bill to suspend all changes until next year. DeJoy beat them to the punch. Congress and the public must vigilantly ensure that he follows through.

Democrats also want to appropriate $25 billion to bolster postal operations in anticipation of increased vote-by-mail, something the White House opposes.

The big blunder in all this was timing. Between a pandemic and a looming presidential election, Trump and DeJoy should have known better than to roll out changes now. The administration had three-plus years to build support for significant changes, and it did not.

It didn’t help matters that Democrats reflexively jumped to promoting the worst possible narrative about the administration. The mail shouldn’t be partisan. The National Association of Letter Carriers — a postal workers union — already has endorsed Joe Biden. That shouldn’t buy four more years of inaction, whoever wins in November.

Now that the immediate threat has lapsed, congressional leaders should use the next few months for more than posturing. The trends point to things getting worse for the Postal Service, and simply throwing money at it won’t fix the systemic challenges. If DeJoy’s cutbacks aren’t the right solution, his critics must propose alternatives.

