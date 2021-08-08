PD Editorial: Orcas are now protected along the Northern California coast

With all the grim news of late, here’s something to brighten the day. The National Marine Fisheries Service is expanding protected critical habitat for orcas to cover coastal waters from Canada to Point Sur.

Orcas have fascinated humans for centuries. Historically, they were at the center of life for Indigenous tribes of the Pacific Northwest. Orcas featured prominently in Indigenous artwork, and the people of the region revered the animals as a crucial source of food and other resources.

As settlers came to the West Coast and hunted orcas, their population dropped precipitously. They became endangered.

Only 74 Southern Pod orcas survive today. They mostly live off the northern waters near Puget Sound in Washington and the Salish Sea between the United States and Canada, but they often roam south to California waters in search of salmon. Whale watchers have spotted them off the shores of Sonoma County on occasion.

The name “killer whale” is a misnomer. Orcas are actually members of the dolphin family. And though they are efficient predators, attacks on humans are vanishingly rare. They are highly intelligent mammals that live in family groups called pods. They mourn their dead. The images of an orca mother carrying her dead calf for more than two weeks and 1,000 miles in 2018 remain profoundly poignant.

The newly designated critical habitat, enacted under the Endangered Species Act, will help keep orcas safe in their natural range and give them a chance to recover. Waters from about 20 to 650 feet deep that include specific features — presence of prey and conditions for migration — are included in the protected area.

The protected area will not impact fishing. Federal officials already factor orcas and Chinook salmon into their calculations when setting salmon harvest quotas. Moreover, researchers recently concluded that hatchery salmon are sufficient to offset salmon lost to dams.

That doesn’t mean there won’t be fishing changes down the road. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is considering limits on commercial fisheries in some areas as far south as Monterey Bay in years when salmon numbers are forecast to be low.

California has been a leader in protecting orcas. In 2016, the state Legislature passed a first-in-the-nation law that prohibits keeping orcas in captivity for entertainment purposes. The law also bans captive breeding and import/export of orcas. The law grandfathered in whales already in captivity, though they may only participate in “educational presentations.”

That law was viewed as a response to venues like Sea World. Sea World enabled people to experience orcas up close, closer even than any whale watching cruise, but keeping intelligent animals that thrive as part of a family in cramped confinement was too great a price.

When viewing an orca swimming free, breaching the surface of the ocean and playfully waving its tail, one feels a sense of exhilaration and joy. They are majestic, warm-blooded cousins who have figured something out about enjoying life and family. Humanity took them to the brink. Now we take a major step toward helping them back.

