PD Editorial: Our continuing cycle of hatred and violence

It’s Thanksgiving week, a time when people gather with loved ones to celebrate the good things in our lives. Now, however, we find ourselves mourning yet another senseless mass killing.

This time, the site was Colorado Springs, a scenic community in the shadow of Pikes Peak with a population just about equal to Sonoma County. A few minutes before midnight Saturday, a gunman entered Club Q, a nightspot popular with Colorado Springs’ LGBTQ+ community, and opened fire. He killed five people and injured at least 18 others.

Thankfully, patrons managed to subdue him. Without their courageous action, even more people might have been hurt or killed. “We owe them a great debt of thanks,” Colorado Springs Police Chief Adrian Vasquez said at a news conference on Sunday.

This was, by all appearances, an attack motivated by hate, intolerance and easy access to deadly firearms — even for those who have shown a proclivity for violence. The suspected gunman faces possible murder and hate crime charges, authorities said Monday.

There is a long and shameful history of hate and discrimination targeting LGBTQ+ people all across our country, including incidents this year involving the Proud Boys and other right-wing groups. The flames are often fanned by cruel rhetoric and false claims by conservative media outlets, politicians and elected officials.

On Monday, two days after the Colorado Springs shooting, Herschel Walker, a Republican candidate in Georgia’s U.S. Senate runoff, debuted an ad featuring a former college swimmer complaining about competing against a trans athlete. For Walker, it’s a wedge issue. Others surely will follow the same playbook. Let’s hope they aren’t providing motivation for someone else to lash out violently.

On Sunday, people gathered in Santa Rosa’s Old Courthouse Square and elsewhere around the country to mark the annual Transgender Day of Remembrance, a commemoration of transgender people whose lives were lost in acts of anti-transgender violence, including the shooting in Colorado Springs.

The march is a reminder that Sonoma County strives to be an open and welcoming community for everyone, a place where hate and bigotry are not welcome. The rainbow-colored Pride flag painted across a crosswalk on Kentucky Street in Petaluma is another uplifting example.

But, as our colleagues at the Petaluma Argus-Courier noted in an editorial last week, the flag project produced a flood of online hate speech and an incident of vandalism. Sadly, that wasn’t any more surprising than another mass shooting. We don’t know how many of the trolls live in Petaluma or Sonoma County, but they didn’t hesitate to spread hate here. Petaluma also is home to the leader of a group that spreads antisemitic tropes and neo-Nazi propaganda online and in fliers that have turned up in communities around the state.

We don’t want our community associated with this kind of hatred, and we would love to have a Thanksgiving some year where the headlines did not include gun violence and mass shootings. But that would be a surprise.

All of the people who were shot or otherwise injured at Club Q have loved ones of their own — families and friends who expected to share a Thanksgiving feast. Some of them are planning funerals, others praying for a full and fast recovery. None of their lives will ever be the same.

