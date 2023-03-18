PD Editorial: Our forecast was all wet, but dry times will come

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

On Jan. 4, with a heavy rainstorm in the North Bay forecast, our editorial was headlined, “Don’t count on a drought-buster.”

Ten weeks and as many atmospheric rivers later, hillsides are emerald green, Lake Sonoma is at its highest level in years, still more rain is in the forecast, and emergency drought restrictions are history in Santa Rosa. You can water your lawn at any time of day and take a long shower without feeling guilty.

Well, even Willie Mays never batted 1.000.

But — you knew a “but” was coming, right? — water is a perpetual concern in California. Even after all the rain and snow since late December, more than half of California, including the northeast corner of Sonoma County, is still experiencing at least mild drought conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Fortunately, this winter’s rains are replenishing reservoirs that in some places had fallen to record low levels after three historically dry years. As the Sierra snow begins to melt, runoff should lift water levels higher still.

Lake Oroville, the state’s second largest reservoir, is at 125% of its historical average for mid-March, according to the Department of Water Resources. Last summer, the lake was too low to feed water into the hydropower plant. Lake Shasta, the state’s largest reservoir, is nearing its historic average. At Lake Sonoma, the Army Corps of Engineers is releasing water for the first time since 2019 to maintain capacity for flood control.

But the state’s groundwater bank has been badly overdrawn, and it will take more than one wet winter to restore drained aquifers. Some are so depleted the ground has been compacted and can longer store water. Tens of thousands of acres will have been fallowed in the coming years to preserve valley water supplies.

To start restoring groundwater in the valley, state regulators recently authorized the federal Bureau of Reclamation to divert about 600,000 acre-feet of floodwater from the San Joaquin River. The water can spread out, soak into the ground and percolate into subterranean pockets for storage.

Lake Mead in Nevada and Lake Powell in Utah, major water suppliers for Southern California, are still critically low.

Closer to home, Sonoma Water is working on injection wells where high winter flows from the Russian River can be pumped underground and pumped back out when conditions are dry.

But there are growing uncertainties for residential, industrial and agricultural water users who rely on the upper Russian River. For more than a century, water diverted from the Eel River through a hydroelectric plant at PG&E’s Potter Valley project accounted for much of the summer and fall flow in the upper Russian.

After failing to find a buyer, PG&E plans to close the power plant and this week announced plans to leave the gates open on Scott Dam in Lake County, citing seismic safety concerns. If regulators approve the utility’s plans, and the hydropower project is dismantled, water supplies from Ukiah to Healdsburg would be substantially reduced.

There are big challenges ahead — groundwater, the upper Russian River, droughts and climate change. For now, however, there’s good news. Sonoma Water says current supplies are enough to meet local needs for as much as four years. So, enjoy green lawns and clean cars and bountiful gardens. Just don’t get carried away. California’s next drought is coming. We just won’t try to predict when it will arrive.

