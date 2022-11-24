PD Editorial: Our traditions of giving thanks

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

Most of us are familiar with the story of the Thanksgiving celebration at Plymouth Bay colony in 1621, a year after the Pilgrims arrived in North America.

The colonists, as described in accounts by Edward Winslow and William Bradford, were joined for a three-day celebration by 90 members of the Wampanoag tribe, who had shared food and knowledge of hunting, fishing and farming with the new arrivals from Europe.

Some historians contend that the story, or at the least the way it is portrayed, is mostly myth. It nonetheless became the basis of many of our modern Thanksgiving traditions.

This was not, however, the first official Thanksgiving in the New World.

That occurred two years earlier in Virginia colony.

Or maybe a half-century earlier in Florida.

Upon arrival at the Berkeley Hundred plantation, about 20 miles upstream from Jamestown, on Dec. 4, 1619, an all-male group of 35 English colonists proclaimed that the date should be “perpetually kept holy as a day of Thanksgiving to Almighty God.”

It isn’t included in contemporary accounts, but some historians say it’s likely these colonists fasted rather than feasted. The celebration was repeated twice before the colonists were killed, according to histories of the era.

On Sept. 8, 1565, in Saint Augustine, Florida, Spanish explorer Pedro Menéndez de Avilés and 800 soldiers, sailors and settlers attended a special Mass before sitting down together with local Native Americans for a Thanksgiving feast, according to archaeologists at Florida’s Museum of Natural History.

As journalists, we’re fascinated by different accounts and perspectives of one of our favorite holidays.

Whatever its roots, and wherever it started, giving thanks is a tradition older than America itself.

Allow us to share some of the things for which we are grateful.

We’re grateful that our democracy has once again proven its durability, demonstrating that people with opposing views can settle their differences at the ballot box. We thank all those who ran for office, offering their time and service. It can be a thankless task.

More than ever, we appreciate the first responders and health care professionals who have dedicated themselves to getting our nation through the pandemic and myriad ongoing risks.

Closer to home, we’re proud that Sonoma County is such a generous and engaged community, with many residents volunteering their time and digging into their pockets to help feed homeless people, steward parks and open spaces, tutor children, provide rides for residents in need, and seeking out other ways to make life better.

For many families, Thanksgiving meals come thanks to those who have given to the Redwood Empire Food Bank, Redwood Gospel Mission, Salvation Army and number of other charitable organizations. As many of us turn our attention to Black Friday shopping, they will be focused on helping our less fortunate neighbors through the upcoming holidays.

We are grateful for our readers, who trust us to deliver the news each day and support our efforts through their loyalty and subscriptions.

Then, there’s this bountiful place we call home — in the words of Luther Burbank, “the chosen spot of all this earth as far as Nature is concerned.”

Happy Thanksgiving.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.